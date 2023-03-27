Scoperte oltre 200 app Android con malware: vanno disinstallate subito!

Parallelamente alla scoperta del trojan bancario Nexus che sta colpendo molti smartphone Android in tutto il mondo, alla caccia delle credenziali di conti correnti e wallet crypto delle ignare vittime, il Ministero dell’Economia e della Società Digitale (DES) della Thailandia e la National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) hanno scoperto una lista di oltre 200 app pericolose disponibili all’interno del Google Play Store, pronte anch’esse a bypassare la sicurezza dei dispositivi del robottino verde per rubare dati sensibili.
Scoperto altro malware Android su oltre 200 app
La lista di applicazioni, condivisa ancora diverse settimane addietro dal Bangkok Post, purtroppo non ha visto la loro rimozione completa tra febbraio e marzo 2023. Per tale ragione, gli esperti di cybersicurezza stanno tornando a condividerla sui social e sui siti del settore nel tentativo di informare il maggior numero possibile di utenti a livello internazionale.
Non è noto il malware specifico presente in ciascuna delle app Android sotto citate, ma si consiglia a prescindere la loro disinstallazione:
- 4K Pro Camera
- 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer
- Advanced SMS
- aipic – Magic Photo Editor
- All Good PDF Scanner
- All Language Translate
- All Photo Translator
- Art Filters
- Astro + Horoscope & Astrology
- Astroline: The Daily Horoscope
- Auto Sticker Maker Studio
- Avatar Maker Character Creator
- Baby Sticker- Track Milestones
- Bass Booster Volume Power Amp
- Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper
- Battery Charging Animations Bubble -Effects
- ly Music Video Maker
- Beat maker pro
- Beauty Filter
- Blood Pressure Checker
- Blood Pressure Diary
- Blue Scanner
- Blur Image
- Caller Theme
- CallMe Phone Themes
- Call Skins
- Camera Translator
- Care Message
- Cartoons Me
- Cashe Cleaner
- Chat Online
- Chat SMS
- Chat Text SMS
- Classic Emoji Keyboard
- Classic Game Messenger
- Coco camera v1.1
- Come Messages
- Contact Background
- Cool Keyboard
- Cool Messages
- Creative 3D Launcher
- Creative Emoji Keyboard
- Custom Themed Keyboard
- Cut, Paste
- Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect
- Dazzle – Insta stories editor
- Dazzling Keyboard
- Design Maker
- Desire Translate
- Direct Messenger
- Dizzi
- DJ it!
- Drink Water
- Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games
- Easy PDF Scanner
- edjing Mix
- edjing Pro
- EmojiOne Keyboard
- Emoji Theme Keyboard
- Equalizer+ HD music player
- Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App
- Facelab
- FaceMe
- Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise
- Fancy Charging
- Fancy SMS
- Flashlight Flash Alert On Call
- FLMX
- Fonts Emoji Keyboard
- Frame
- Frames
- Freeglow Camera 1.0.0
- Funny Caller
- Funny Camera
- Funny Emoji Message
- Funny Keyboard
- Funny Wallpapers – Live Scree
- Gif Emoji Keyboard
- Girl Games: Unicorn Slime
- Guitar Play – Games & Songs
- Guitar – real games & lessons
- Guitar Tuner – Ukulele & Bass
- Halloween Coloring
- Handset – Second Phone Number
- Heart Emoji Stickers
- Highlight Story Cover Maker!
- Hi Text SMS
- Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader
- Hub – Story Templates Maker
- Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF
- Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone
- iCons – Icon Changer App +
- iMessager
- Impresso
- Instant Messenger
- iWidget Pro
- Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker
- Jigsaw Puzzle
- Karaoke Songs
- Life Palmistry
- Lift: Story Maker
- Light Messages
- Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme
- Loop Maker Pro
- Lucky Life
- MagicFX – Magic Video Effects
- Magic Photo Editor
- Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game
- Memory Silent Camera
- Menu Maker!
- Meticulous Scanner
- Metronome Pro – Beat & Tempo
- Metronome – Tap Tempo & Rhythm
- Mini PDF Scanner
- Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
- Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker
- Music Zen – Relaxing Sounds
- MyCall – Call Personalization
- Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology
- Neon Theme Keyboar
- NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
- Notes – reminders and lists
- Now QRcode Scan
- One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator
- Painting Photo Editor
- Paper Doc Scanner
- Part Message
- Password Manager
- Path – Horoscope & Astrology
- PDF Scanner: Document Scan
- Personal Message
- Photo Collage
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo Editor – Filters Effects
- Photo & Exif Editor
- Photo Filters & Effects
- Photoly Remove Object & Editor
- Photo To Sketch
- Piano Crush
- Piano
- Pista
- Pixomatic
- Poco Launcher
- Premium SMS
- Presets for Lightroom
- Private Game Messages
- Private Messenger
- Private SMS
- Professional Messenger
- Quick Talk Message
- Razer Keyboard & Theme
- RECOLLECT
- Retouch & Cutout
- Rich Theme Message
- Ringtones HD
- ScanGuru
- Scanner App
- Send SMS
- Simple Note Scanner
- SlidePic
- Slimy
- Smart Messages
- Smart SMS Messages
- Smart TV remote
- Smile Emoji
- Social Message
- SpeedPro Slow speed video edit
- Stickerfy: Sticker Maker
- Sticker Maker
- Stickers & GIF
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
- Style Message
- Style Photo Collage
- Super Hero-Effect
- Sweet Pics – Baby Photo Edito
- Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus
- Tangram App Lock
- TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress
- Text Emoji SMS
- Text SMS
- Themes Chat Messenger
- Themes Photo Keyboard
- Timestamp Camera
- ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor
- Translate Camera – Speak On
- Translator Guru: Voice & Text
- UltraFX – Effect Video Maker
- Unicc QR Scanner
- Unique Keyboard
- Universal PDF Scanner
- Vanilla Snap Camera
- Video Puzzles – Magic Puzzle
- Ringtones HD ∙ Ringtone Maker
- VOCHI Video Effects Editor
- Volume Booster Hearing Aid
- Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer
- Water Reminder
- WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games
- Widget PLUS+ – Photo & Weather
- Wow Beauty Camera
- Wow Translator
- Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced
- YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect
Se avete installato queste applicazioni sui vostri smartphone Android, o almeno una di esse, consigliamo di verificare l’eventuale accesso non autorizzato a servizi e social network. In tal caso, meglio procedere immediatamente con il cambio delle password e l’utilizzo dell’autenticazione a due fattori.