TV Android: come usare Claude per eliminare app e servizi inutili

Usare l’AI per riprendere il controllo dei nostri dispositivi smart, a partire dal televisore, è l’idea dello sviluppatore turco Mert Cobanov, che condivide su Internet le sue scoperte. Il risultato? una TV Android ridotta all’essenziale, senza app e servizi inutili.

Non sempre l’interfaccia di un televisore è all’altezza dell’hardware. Android TV e Google TV, infatti, possono essere personalizzati dal produttore, con app e funzioni che spesso non servono. Tanti elementi superflui che possono appesantire il sistema, rallentarlo e rendere meno piacevole l’uso quotidiano.

Lo sviluppatore Mert Cobanov ha condiviso la sua esperienza sui social network. Dimostra che è possibile utilizzare Claude, o un altro assistente AI, per ripulire a fondo la propria TV.

La TV Android più fluida in 20 minuti grazie a Claude: come funziona

Basta seguire le istruzioni di Mert Cobanov per rimuovere tutte le applicazioni inutili installate di default dal produttore, oltre a un’enorme quantità di servizi Google che fanno laggare la TV.

Prima di tutto, è necessario attivare le impostazioni sviluppatore e il debug, poi collegarsi alla propria TV da un PC. Per attivare le impostazioni sviluppatore, bisogna andare in Impostazioni -> Sistema -> Informazioni e premere il tasto “OK” del telecomando 7 volte sull’informazione “Build”.

Per attivare il debug, bisogna poi recarsi nelle opzioni sviluppatore in Impostazioni -> Sistema -> Opzioni Sviluppatore -> Debug USB e attivare l’opzione, in particolare se c’è un parametro del tipo “Debug wireless”.

Infine, andare nelle impostazioni di rete, nella sezione Stato, per annotare l’indirizzo IP della propria TV (che probabilmente inizia con 192.168.).

Un semplice prompt

Lo sviluppatore propone un semplice prompt per Claude sul suo sito web. Come si può leggere, si tratta di un prompt pensato soprattutto per le TV TCL in origine, ma che si adatta ad altri modelli con Android TV o Google TV.

I want you to clean up my Android TV over ADB. The goal: get rid of the ad and recommendation rows, disable the factory apps I never use, and make the TV faster. Run the commands yourself and explain what you are doing in plain language as you go.

MY TV

Make / model: FILL THIS IN (example: TCL Smart TV Pro)

TV’s IP address: FILL THIS IN (TV > Settings > Network & internet > Status)

« Developer options » and « USB debugging / Wireless debugging » are already on.

My computer and the TV are on the same network.

RULES – follow these exactly

DO NOT UNINSTALL ANYTHING. Use only pm disable-user –user 0, so every

change can be undone with pm enable . pm uninstall is forbidden.

Do not suggest or attempt rooting, unlocking the bootloader, or flashing a

custom ROM. That factory-resets the TV, and if the Widevine certificate

drops from L1 to L3 Netflix falls back to SD. There is nothing to gain.

MEASURE FIRST. Before you start, capture dumpsys meminfo,

pm list packages -s and pm list packages -d to a file. Repeat the same

measurements at the end and give me a before/after table.

WORK IN SMALL BATCHES. Disable at most 10 packages at a time, then STOP and

have me test: does the remote’s « Inputs / Source » button still work, can I

switch to HDMI, do Netflix and YouTube still open, do sound and the on-screen

keyboard still work? Do not move to the next batch until I say it is fine.

NEVER DISABLE THE FOLLOWING (these make the TV unusable):

com.tcl.suspension -> the Inputs/Source menu on the remote.

The name looks like junk but disabling it

means you can no longer switch to HDMI.

If your TV is a different brand, find that

brand’s equivalent « quick panel » package.

com.tcl.tv, com.tcl.tvinput -> HDMI / antenna input services

com.google.android.tv.remote.service,

com.tcl.tcl_bt_rcu_service,

com.tcl.autopair -> the remote control

com.google.android.gms,

com.google.android.gsf,

com.android.vending -> Play Services and the Play Store

com.android.location.fused -> disabling it sends the TV into a boot loop

.inputmethod. -> the on-screen keyboard

com.google.android.apps.tv.launcherx

-> the home screen. Disabling it before an

alternative launcher is installed leaves

you with a black screen.

For other brands, find the equivalents of this list. If you are not sure

what a package does, ask me before disabling it.

KEEP A RECORD. Write every package you disable to kapatilanlar.txt inside

a tv-debloat folder. Keep a DEBLOAT-LOG.md in the same folder describing

what you did, why, and the exact command to undo each change.

If something breaks, re-enable the last batch first, then narrow it down one

package at a time.

DO IT IN THIS ORDER

a) Check whether adb is installed and install it if not. Check which

operating system I am on and pick the right route: on Windows download

Google’s platform-tools package and add it to PATH, on macOS

brew install android-platform-tools, on Linux apt install adb. Then

connect with adb connect :5555. The TV will show an « Allow debugging

from this computer? » dialog, tell me so I can approve it. On Android 11 and

above, if the TV asks for a pairing code on its « Wireless debugging » screen,

use adb pair first.

b) Take the measurements and list the packages.

c) Sort the packages into three groups and show me a table: (1) definitely junk:

unused streaming apps, demos, screensavers, voice assistants, setup wizards,

telemetry; (2) depends on me: ask whether I actually use them; (3) untouchable.

Get my approval and start with group 1.

d) Halve the animation speeds:

settings put global window_animation_scale 0.5

settings put global transition_animation_scale 0.5

settings put global animator_duration_scale 0.5

e) Clear caches with pm trim-caches.

f) Reboot the TV and take the measurements again.

REPLACE THE HOME SCREEN

Google TV’s own home screen is full of ads and « recommended for you » rows. I

want to use FLauncher instead (it is on the Play Store, free, open source, and

shows nothing but a grid of my apps).

First ask me to install FLauncher and confirm that it is installed.

Have me open FLauncher once and set it as the home screen.

Only then disable com.google.android.apps.tv.launcherx.

Reboot the TV and confirm the home screen is still FLauncher.

WHEN YOU ARE DONE, GIVE ME

The before/after RAM table.

The list of packages you disabled, each with a one-line « what this was ».

A single command that undoes everything.