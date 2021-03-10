Topic
OVH, incendio al data center di Strasburgo (update)

Grave incidente al data center OVH di Strasburgo: la struttura ha preso fuoco, impattando a quanto pare pesantemente sull'erogazione dei servizi.
Il data center gestito da OVH a Strasburgo è interessato da un incendio divampato questa notte. La situazione sembra essere estremamente seria. Sul posto sono intervenuti in breve tempo i vigili del fuoco nel tentativo di contenere le fiamme.

OVH: grave incendio al data center di Strasburgo

La conferma dell’incidente arriva direttamente dai profili social dei vertici societari. Si parla di fiamme divampate nella struttura, impossibili da domare per diverse ore.

Abbiamo avuto un grave incidente su SBG2. Il fuoco è divampato nell’edificio. I pompieri sono intervenuti immediatamente sul luogo, ma senza poter controllare l’incendio. L’intero sito è stato isolato, impattando su tutti i servizi in SGB1-4. Raccomandiamo di attivare il vostro Disaster Recovery Plan.

Anche il CEO Michel Paulin è intervenuto su Twitter per fornire un aggiornamento su quanto accaduto.

Sempre dai social si raccolgono segnalazioni di siti down e malfunzionamenti per coloro che si affidano all’infrastruttura cloud di OVH.

Di seguito i problemi riportati dalla dashboard dell’infrastruttura.

La dashboard dell'infrastruttura cloud OVH segnala l'incidente di Strasburgo

Distrutto SBG2 (nell’immagine qui sotto) e una parte di SBG1. Non interessato dall’incidente invece SBG4.

Il data center SBG2 di OVH a Strasburgo

L’intervento dei vigili del fuoco si è concentrato nel proteggere SBG3.

Queste alcune delle fotografie scattate e condivise da chi è giunto sul posto.

Le fiamme sono state domate questa mattina. Ora i tecnici di OVH stanno provando a entrare nella struttura SBG3 per controllare i server e definire un piano d’azione al fine di tornare il prima possibile alla normalità.

Aggiornamento (10/03/2021, 12.10) Quattro delle dodici stanze di SBG1 sono andate distrutte, mentre tutti i server di SBG3 sembrano essere stati salvati: al momento sono spenti, ma non interessati dall’incendio. La società è al lavoro per definire le tempistiche di ripristino dell’infrastruttura.

… articolo in aggiornamento

Fonte: Data Center Knowledge

10 03 2021

