Il data center gestito da OVH a Strasburgo è interessato da un incendio divampato questa notte. La situazione sembra essere estremamente seria. Sul posto sono intervenuti in breve tempo i vigili del fuoco nel tentativo di contenere le fiamme.

OVH: grave incendio al data center di Strasburgo

La conferma dell’incidente arriva direttamente dai profili social dei vertici societari. Si parla di fiamme divampate nella struttura, impossibili da domare per diverse ore.

Abbiamo avuto un grave incidente su SBG2. Il fuoco è divampato nell’edificio. I pompieri sono intervenuti immediatamente sul luogo, ma senza poter controllare l’incendio. L’intero sito è stato isolato, impattando su tutti i servizi in SGB1-4. Raccomandiamo di attivare il vostro Disaster Recovery Plan.

We have a major incident on SBG2. The fire declared in the building. Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire in SBG2. The whole site has been isolated which impacts all services in SGB1-4. We recommend to activate your Disaster Recovery Plan. — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

Anche il CEO Michel Paulin è intervenuto su Twitter per fornire un aggiornamento su quanto accaduto.

Update about the Strasbourg Dacenters situation

First no casualty

Thanks to the firemen the fire si stopped, but the site is still isolated for safety reason

SBG3 and SBG4 were not affected by the fire but isolated — Michel Paulin (@michel_paulin) March 10, 2021

Sempre dai social si raccolgono segnalazioni di siti down e malfunzionamenti per coloro che si affidano all’infrastruttura cloud di OVH.

Unfortunately, our website is having trouble due to a fire at our web hosting facility. Let's hope everyone is #safe and #secure. #OVH pic.twitter.com/k0vyxHjBpw — Ioterop (@IoteropCompany) March 10, 2021

Di seguito i problemi riportati dalla dashboard dell’infrastruttura.

Distrutto SBG2 (nell’immagine qui sotto) e una parte di SBG1. Non interessato dall’incidente invece SBG4.

L’intervento dei vigili del fuoco si è concentrato nel proteggere SBG3.

Update 5:20pm. Everybody is safe.

Fire destroyed SBG2. A part of SBG1 is destroyed. Firefighters are protecting SBG3. no impact SBG4. — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

Queste alcune delle fotografie scattate e condivise da chi è giunto sul posto.

Non, les données contenues dans les serveurs de SBG2 ne seront vraisemblablement pas récupérables.

Mais si vous utilisez le Backup FTP #OVH, vos sauvegardes sont dans un autre datacenter. (Les photos sont des pompiers) https://t.co/tRonks8qIw pic.twitter.com/EL5BcMjbc7 — Xavier Garreau (@xgarreau) March 10, 2021

Le fiamme sono state domate questa mattina. Ora i tecnici di OVH stanno provando a entrare nella struttura SBG3 per controllare i server e definire un piano d’azione al fine di tornare il prima possibile alla normalità.

Update 10am. (I’m there).

We finished to shutdown the UPS in SBG3. Now they are off. We are looking to enter into SBG3 and check the servers. The goal is to create a plan to restart , at least SBG3/SBG4, maybe SBG1. To do so, we need to check the network rooms too. — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

Aggiornamento (10/03/2021, 12.10) Quattro delle dodici stanze di SBG1 sono andate distrutte, mentre tutti i server di SBG3 sembrano essere stati salvati: al momento sono spenti, ma non interessati dall’incendio. La società è al lavoro per definire le tempistiche di ripristino dell’infrastruttura.

Update 11:40am

The network room in SBG1 is okey. 4 rooms destroyed. 8 rooms are okey. — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

… articolo in aggiornamento