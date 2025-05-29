 Le password comuni che usandole mettono in pericolo i tuoi account
Esiste un elenco di password comuni, usate da utenti e aziende, che mettono in pericolo i tuoi account rendendo facile ai criminali violarli.
Sicurezza
Freepik

Esperti di sicurezza informatica hanno individuato due elenchi di password comuni, uno per quelle usate a livello personale e uno aziendale. Usare queste password mette in pericolo i dati dei propri account. Infatti, essendo quelle più diffuse risulta particolarmente facile per i criminali del web violarle.

Ecco perché tutti consigliano l’utilizzo di password complesse, ma attenzione a un usare l’AI. Infatti, è stato scoperto, tramite ricerche approfondite, che l’intelligenza artificiale non è un buon strumento per la generazione di password sicure. Vediamo quindi quali sono le password comuni dalle quali stare lontano.

Password Comuni usate dagli utenti

Ecco un elenco delle password comuni usate a livello personale dagli utenti di tutto il mondo e facilmente violabili dai cybercriminali.

  • 123456
  • 123456789
  • 12345678
  • password
  • qwerty123
  • qwerty1
  • 111111
  • 12345
  • secret
  • 123123
  • 1234567890
  • 1234567890
  • 1234567
  • 000000
  • qwerty
  • abc123
  • password1
  • iloveyou
  • 11111111
  • dragon
  • monkey
  • 123123123
  • 123321
  • qwertyuiop
  • 00000000
  • Password
  • 654321
  • target123
  • tinkle
  • zag12wsx
  • 1g2w3e4r
  • gwerty123
  • gwerty
  • 666666
  • 1q2w3e4r5t
  • Qwerty123
  • 987654321
  • 1q2w3e4r
  • a123456
  • 1qaz2wsx
  • 121212
  • abcd1234
  • asdfghjkl
  • 123456a
  • 88888888
  • Qwerty123!
  • Qwerty1!
  • 112233
  • q1w2e3r4t5y6
  • football
  • zxcvbnm
  • princess
  • Qwerty1
  • aaaaaa
  • Abcd1234
  • Password1
  • sunshine
  • 147258369
  • Qwerty1234
  • fuckyou
  • Qwerty12
  • 123qwe
  • computer
  • baseball
  • 159753
  • superman
  • azerty
  • dearbook
  • pokemon
  • michael
  • 1234qwer
  • 1234561
  • 888888
  • daniel
  • 111222tianya
  • 12345678910
  • 1qaz2wsx3edc
  • 123456789a
  • 123654
  • P@ssw0rd
  • qwer1234
  • Qwerty1?
  • 789456123
  • 123456789
  • Qwerty123?
  • q1w2e3r4
  • shadow
  • 222222
  • soccer
  • qwe123
  • 7777777
  • 22535
  • asdasd
  • admin
  • killer
  • testing
  • qazwsx
  • asdf1234
  • 1314520
  • 555555
  • 12341234
  • michelle
  • a123456789
  • charlie
  • liverpool
  • master
  • 123abc
  • 7758521
  • woaini
  • asdfgh
  • password123
  • starwars
  • jordan
  • jessica
  • 999999
  • unknown
  • 1q2w3e
  • 1111111
  • 789456
  • pakistan
  • 12qwaszx
  • ashley
  • 1111111111
  • welcome
  • aa123456
  • jennifer
  • 11223344
  • thomas
  • 159357
  • asd123
  • andrew
  • nicole
  • anthony
  • 147258
  • trustno1
  • qwerty12
  • naruto
  • jonathan
  • hunter
  • 102030
  • basketball
  • cambiami
  • letmein
  • 987654321
  • hello
  • chocolate
  • zinch
  • internet
  • samsung
  • asdfasdf
  • Aa123456
  • justin
  • passw0rd
  • purple
  • blink182
  • whatever
  • g_czechout
  • tigger
  • Indya123
  • samantha
  • joshua
  • alexander
  • hannah
  • qazwsxedc
  • 11111
  • andrea
  • minecraft
  • matthew
  • changeme
  • 123456!
  • 87654321
  • jordan23
  • qq123456
  • 1qazxsw2
  • william
  • 1234567891
  • 123456123
  • 12344321
  • buster
  • cookie
  • babygirl
  • butterfly
  • batman
  • lol123
  • qwert
  • robert
  • summer
  • amanda
  • 123654789
  • aaaaaaaa
  • benjamin
  • myspace1
  • 333333
  • facebook
  • chelsea
  • family
  • hello123
  • maggie
  • freedom
  • cheese

Password Aziendali più comuni

Ecco ora un elenco delle password aziendali comuni che nessuna azienda dovrebbe mai usare.

  • 123456
  • 123456789
  • 12345678
  • secret
  • password
  • qwerty123
  • qwerty1
  • 111111
  • 123123
  • 1234567890
  • qwerty
  • 1234567
  • 11111111
  • abc123
  • iloveyou
  • 123123123
  • 000000
  • 00000000
  • a123456
  • password1
  • 654321
  • qwer4321
  • 1q2w3e4r5t
  • 123456a
  • q1w2e3r4t5y6
  • 987654321
  • 123321
  • TimeLord12
  • qwertyuiop
  • Password
  • 666666
  • 112233
  • P@ssw0rd
  • princess
  • 1qaz2wsx3edc
  • asdfghjkl
  • 88888888
  • 1234561
  • abcd1234
  • 121212
  • 123456789
  • 1q2w3e4r
  • monkey
  • zxcvbnm
  • a123456789
  • football
  • dragon
  • ashley
  • baseball
  • sunshine
  • soccer
  • Password1
  • 1qaz2wsx
  • Aa123456
  • 123qwe
  • fuckyou
  • michael
  • pakistan
  • superman
  • Qwerty123
  • Qwerty12
  • q1w2e3r4t5y61
  • aaaaaa
  • 123456789a
  • asdasd
  • shadow
  • 555555
  • 123abc
  • 1111111111
  • 123654
  • jordan
  • Abcd@1234
  • qwe123
  • ABCDEF
  • killer
  • qq123456
  • nicole
  • 12345678910
  • asdfgh
  • aa123456
  • welcome
  • computer
  • 222222
  • !ab#cd$
  • daniel
  • babygirl
  • changeme
  • 7777777
  • basketball
  • 888888
  • michelle
  • justin
  • pokemon
  • hello
  • 1q2w3e4r5t1
  • asd123
  • lovely
  • purple
  • hunter
  • 102030
  • 1111111
  • 1234567891
  • Qwerty123!
  • qazwsx
  • master
  • 123456b
  • anthony
  • qwer1234
  • 1234qwer
  • Qwerty1!
  • b123456
  • jessica
  • Qwerty1
  • Qwerty1234
  • joshua
  • andrew
  • 789456123
  • 987654321
  • 11223344
  • 999999
  • 123456c
  • family
  • c123456
  • password123
  • 123456123
  • loveme
  • whatever
  • Daniel73!
  • jennifer
  • hannah
  • summer
  • 1qaz2wsx3edc1
  • 1234567890123
  • robert
  • naruto
  • batman
  • iloveu
  • jordan23
  • 12341234
  • 111111111
  • asdf1234
  • cookie
  • matthew
  • 789456
  • taylor
  • flower
  • Abcd1234
  • pepper
  • 0000000000
  • amanda
  • samantha
  • tigger
  • 12345678Ab@
  • qwerty12
  • jasmine
  • iloveyou1
  • q1w2e3r4
  • Welcome@123
  • 1q2w3e
  • qazWSXedc123
  • 987654
  • butterfly
  • charlie
  • 123456d
  • joseph
  • 87654321
  • Welcome1
  • asd123456
  • peanut
  • forever
  • 123456
  • Welcome123
  • princess1
  • maggie
  • d123456
  • freedom
  • Samantha1
  • buster
  • diamond
  • Qwerty1?
  • thomas
  • brandon
  • yellow
  • loveyou
  • love123
  • cheese
  • asshole
  • 123654789
  • 456789
  • Qwerty123?
  • starwars
  • michael1
  • fuckyou1
  • mother
  • 777777
  • chicken
  • aaaaaaaa
  • mustang
  • william
  • letmein

Pubblicato il 29 mag 2025

Osvaldo Lasperini
29 mag 2025
