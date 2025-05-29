Le password comuni che usandole mettono in pericolo i tuoi account

Esperti di sicurezza informatica hanno individuato due elenchi di password comuni, uno per quelle usate a livello personale e uno aziendale. Usare queste password mette in pericolo i dati dei propri account. Infatti, essendo quelle più diffuse risulta particolarmente facile per i criminali del web violarle.
Ecco perché tutti consigliano l’utilizzo di password complesse, ma attenzione a un usare l’AI. Infatti, è stato scoperto, tramite ricerche approfondite, che l’intelligenza artificiale non è un buon strumento per la generazione di password sicure. Vediamo quindi quali sono le password comuni dalle quali stare lontano.
Password Comuni usate dagli utenti
Ecco un elenco delle password comuni usate a livello personale dagli utenti di tutto il mondo e facilmente violabili dai cybercriminali.
- 123456
- 123456789
- 12345678
- password
- qwerty123
- qwerty1
- 111111
- 12345
- secret
- 123123
- 1234567890
- 1234567890
- 1234567
- 000000
- qwerty
- abc123
- password1
- iloveyou
- 11111111
- dragon
- monkey
- 123123123
- 123321
- qwertyuiop
- 00000000
- Password
- 654321
- target123
- tinkle
- zag12wsx
- 1g2w3e4r
- gwerty123
- gwerty
- 666666
- 1q2w3e4r5t
- Qwerty123
- 987654321
- 1q2w3e4r
- a123456
- 1qaz2wsx
- 121212
- abcd1234
- asdfghjkl
- 123456a
- 88888888
- Qwerty123!
- Qwerty1!
- 112233
- q1w2e3r4t5y6
- football
- zxcvbnm
- princess
- Qwerty1
- aaaaaa
- Abcd1234
- Password1
- sunshine
- 147258369
- Qwerty1234
- fuckyou
- Qwerty12
- 123qwe
- computer
- baseball
- 159753
- superman
- azerty
- dearbook
- pokemon
- michael
- 1234qwer
- 1234561
- 888888
- daniel
- 111222tianya
- 12345678910
- 1qaz2wsx3edc
- 123456789a
- 123654
- P@ssw0rd
- qwer1234
- Qwerty1?
- 789456123
- 123456789
- Qwerty123?
- q1w2e3r4
- shadow
- 222222
- soccer
- qwe123
- 7777777
- 22535
- asdasd
- admin
- killer
- testing
- qazwsx
- asdf1234
- 1314520
- 555555
- 12341234
- michelle
- a123456789
- charlie
- liverpool
- master
- 123abc
- 7758521
- woaini
- asdfgh
- password123
- starwars
- jordan
- jessica
- 999999
- unknown
- 1q2w3e
- 1111111
- 789456
- pakistan
- 12qwaszx
- ashley
- 1111111111
- welcome
- aa123456
- jennifer
- 11223344
- thomas
- 159357
- asd123
- andrew
- nicole
- anthony
- 147258
- trustno1
- qwerty12
- naruto
- jonathan
- hunter
- 102030
- basketball
- cambiami
- letmein
- 987654321
- hello
- chocolate
- zinch
- internet
- samsung
- asdfasdf
- Aa123456
- justin
- passw0rd
- purple
- blink182
- whatever
- g_czechout
- tigger
- Indya123
- samantha
- joshua
- alexander
- hannah
- qazwsxedc
- 11111
- andrea
- minecraft
- matthew
- changeme
- 123456!
- 87654321
- jordan23
- qq123456
- 1qazxsw2
- william
- 1234567891
- 123456123
- 12344321
- buster
- cookie
- babygirl
- butterfly
- batman
- lol123
- qwert
- robert
- summer
- amanda
- 123654789
- aaaaaaaa
- benjamin
- myspace1
- 333333
- chelsea
- family
- hello123
- maggie
- freedom
- cheese
Password Aziendali più comuni
Ecco ora un elenco delle password aziendali comuni che nessuna azienda dovrebbe mai usare.
- 123456
- 123456789
- 12345678
- secret
- password
- qwerty123
- qwerty1
- 111111
- 123123
- 1234567890
- qwerty
- 1234567
- 11111111
- abc123
- iloveyou
- 123123123
- 000000
- 00000000
- a123456
- password1
- 654321
- qwer4321
- 1q2w3e4r5t
- 123456a
- q1w2e3r4t5y6
- 987654321
- 123321
- TimeLord12
- qwertyuiop
- Password
- 666666
- 112233
- P@ssw0rd
- princess
- 1qaz2wsx3edc
- asdfghjkl
- 88888888
- 1234561
- abcd1234
- 121212
- 123456789
- 1q2w3e4r
- monkey
- zxcvbnm
- a123456789
- football
- dragon
- ashley
- baseball
- sunshine
- soccer
- Password1
- 1qaz2wsx
- Aa123456
- 123qwe
- fuckyou
- michael
- pakistan
- superman
- Qwerty123
- Qwerty12
- q1w2e3r4t5y61
- aaaaaa
- 123456789a
- asdasd
- shadow
- 555555
- 123abc
- 1111111111
- 123654
- jordan
- Abcd@1234
- qwe123
- ABCDEF
- killer
- qq123456
- nicole
- 12345678910
- asdfgh
- aa123456
- welcome
- computer
- 222222
- !ab#cd$
- daniel
- babygirl
- changeme
- 7777777
- basketball
- 888888
- michelle
- justin
- pokemon
- hello
- 1q2w3e4r5t1
- asd123
- lovely
- purple
- hunter
- 102030
- 1111111
- 1234567891
- Qwerty123!
- qazwsx
- master
- 123456b
- anthony
- qwer1234
- 1234qwer
- Qwerty1!
- b123456
- jessica
- Qwerty1
- Qwerty1234
- joshua
- andrew
- 789456123
- 987654321
- 11223344
- 999999
- 123456c
- family
- c123456
- password123
- 123456123
- loveme
- whatever
- Daniel73!
- jennifer
- hannah
- summer
- 1qaz2wsx3edc1
- 1234567890123
- robert
- naruto
- batman
- iloveu
- jordan23
- 12341234
- 111111111
- asdf1234
- cookie
- matthew
- 789456
- taylor
- flower
- Abcd1234
- pepper
- 0000000000
- amanda
- samantha
- tigger
- 12345678Ab@
- qwerty12
- jasmine
- iloveyou1
- q1w2e3r4
- Welcome@123
- 1q2w3e
- qazWSXedc123
- 987654
- butterfly
- charlie
- 123456d
- joseph
- 87654321
- Welcome1
- asd123456
- peanut
- forever
- 123456
- Welcome123
- princess1
- maggie
- d123456
- freedom
- Samantha1
- buster
- diamond
- Qwerty1?
- thomas
- brandon
- yellow
- loveyou
- love123
- cheese
- asshole
- 123654789
- 456789
- Qwerty123?
- starwars
- michael1
- fuckyou1
- mother
- 777777
- chicken
- aaaaaaaa
- mustang
- william
- letmein