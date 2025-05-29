Le password comuni che usandole mettono in pericolo i tuoi account

Esperti di sicurezza informatica hanno individuato due elenchi di password comuni, uno per quelle usate a livello personale e uno aziendale. Usare queste password mette in pericolo i dati dei propri account. Infatti, essendo quelle più diffuse risulta particolarmente facile per i criminali del web violarle.

Ecco perché tutti consigliano l’utilizzo di password complesse, ma attenzione a un usare l’AI. Infatti, è stato scoperto, tramite ricerche approfondite, che l’intelligenza artificiale non è un buon strumento per la generazione di password sicure. Vediamo quindi quali sono le password comuni dalle quali stare lontano.

Password Comuni usate dagli utenti

Ecco un elenco delle password comuni usate a livello personale dagli utenti di tutto il mondo e facilmente violabili dai cybercriminali.

123456

123456789

12345678

password

qwerty123

qwerty1

111111

12345

secret

123123

1234567890

1234567890

1234567

000000

qwerty

abc123

password1

iloveyou

11111111

dragon

monkey

123123123

123321

qwertyuiop

00000000

Password

654321

target123

tinkle

zag12wsx

1g2w3e4r

gwerty123

gwerty

666666

1q2w3e4r5t

Qwerty123

987654321

1q2w3e4r

a123456

1qaz2wsx

121212

abcd1234

asdfghjkl

123456a

88888888

Qwerty123!

Qwerty1!

112233

q1w2e3r4t5y6

football

zxcvbnm

princess

Qwerty1

aaaaaa

Abcd1234

Password1

sunshine

147258369

Qwerty1234

fuckyou

Qwerty12

123qwe

computer

baseball

159753

superman

azerty

dearbook

pokemon

michael

1234qwer

1234561

888888

daniel

111222tianya

12345678910

1qaz2wsx3edc

123456789a

123654

P@ssw0rd

qwer1234

Qwerty1?

789456123

123456789

Qwerty123?

q1w2e3r4

shadow

222222

soccer

qwe123

7777777

22535

asdasd

admin

killer

testing

qazwsx

asdf1234

1314520

555555

12341234

michelle

a123456789

charlie

liverpool

master

123abc

7758521

woaini

asdfgh

password123

starwars

jordan

jessica

999999

unknown

1q2w3e

1111111

789456

pakistan

12qwaszx

ashley

1111111111

welcome

aa123456

jennifer

11223344

thomas

159357

asd123

andrew

nicole

anthony

147258

trustno1

qwerty12

naruto

jonathan

hunter

102030

basketball

cambiami

letmein

987654321

hello

chocolate

zinch

internet

samsung

asdfasdf

Aa123456

justin

passw0rd

purple

blink182

whatever

g_czechout

tigger

Indya123

samantha

joshua

alexander

hannah

qazwsxedc

11111

andrea

minecraft

matthew

changeme

123456!

87654321

jordan23

qq123456

1qazxsw2

william

1234567891

123456123

12344321

buster

cookie

babygirl

butterfly

batman

lol123

qwert

robert

summer

amanda

123654789

aaaaaaaa

benjamin

myspace1

333333

facebook

chelsea

family

hello123

maggie

freedom

cheese

Password Aziendali più comuni

Ecco ora un elenco delle password aziendali comuni che nessuna azienda dovrebbe mai usare.