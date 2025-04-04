Error establishing a database connection

 iPad mini (A17 Pro) con Apple Intelligence: l'offerta che aspettavi

iPad mini (A17 Pro) con Apple Intelligence: l'offerta che aspettavi

iPad mini (A17 Pro) con Apple Intelligence: l'offerta che aspettavi
Tecnologia Mobile
Potenziato dall'arrivo di Apple Intelligence, il nuovo iPad mini con chip A17 Pro è in sconto su Amazon: cogli al volo l'occasione.

Amazon ha deciso di tagliare il prezzo della versione più recente di iPad mini, quella che all’interno del suo design sottile ed elegante nasconde il chip A17 Pro, con pieno supporto ad Apple Intelligence, la suite di intelligenza artificiale appena arrivata anche in italiano. Lo trovi in sconto al prezzo minimo da quando è in vendita.

Il nuovo iPad mini è in sconto su Amazon

Basato ovviamente sul sistema operativo iPadOS, ha in dotazione il display Liquid Retina da 8,3 pollici in alta risoluzione (è compatibile con il pennino Pencil Pro). Il cuore pulsante di ultima generazione integra CPU, GPU e Neural Engine, per assicurare un’esperienza ottimale in ogni ambito. Ci sono poi due fotocamere da 12 megapixel (una anteriore e l’altra posteriore), la connettività Wi-Fi 6E e Bluetooth 5.3, senza dimenticare la batteria con un giorno di autonomia. Dai uno sguardo alla pagina dedicata per conoscere tutti gli altri dettagli.

Il tablet della mela morsicata è venduto e spedito da Amazon con la disponibilità immediata e la consegna gratis a domicilio entro domani se lo ordini adesso. Per saperne di più e leggere i pareri di chi lo ha già messo alla prova puoi sfogliare le recensioni pubblicate dai clienti dell’e-commerce: il voto medio assegnato è 4,4/5.

Compra iPad mini (A17 Pro) in sconto

Invece di pagarlo 609 euro come da listino ufficiale, puoi acquistare il nuovo iPad mini da 8,3 pollici con chip A17 Pro e Apple Intelligence in sconto al prezzo finale di 549 euro, nella versione con 128 GB di memoria interna. La colorazione è Galassia, quella visibile nell’immagine qui sopra.

Questo articolo contiene link di affiliazione: acquisti o ordini effettuati tramite tali link permetteranno al nostro sito di ricevere una commissione nel rispetto del codice etico. Le offerte potrebbero subire variazioni di prezzo dopo la pubblicazione.

Pubblicato il 4 apr 2025

Davide Tommasi
Pubblicato il
4 apr 2025
