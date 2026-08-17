Nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Tantissima nuova musica ti aspetta ogni giorno su Apple Music che può regalarti fino a 3 mesi gratis. La piattaforma musicale più amata di sempre offre un catalogo di oltre 100 milioni di brani musicali che viene arricchito costantemente con tutte le novità appena diventano disponibili al pubblico. Scopri subito di quanti mesi hai diritto e approfitta della promozione offerta da Apple per te.
Tutto il catalogo è accessibile senza pubblicità e puoi goderti tantissimi brani con audio spaziale. Cosa stai aspettando? Goditi la buona musica oggi stesso!
Nuova musica ti aspetta su Apple Music gratis
Apple Music offre nuova musica ogni giorno gratis grazie alla sua playlist dedicata, il contenitore di tutte le novità disponibili al momento.
- CHULA – Becky G
- Trance (Walk It Down) – Quavo
- I Can’t Wait – Phoebe Bridgers
- Hootie Frutti – KATSEYE
- Ay Bendito – benny blanco, Mora, Ovy On the Drums
- She’s the Best – Troye Sivan
- La Cherokee – Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros
- Heaven Baby (feat. ZAYN) – Ayra Starr
- Witch Doctor – Erykah Badu, The Alchemist
- In My Gut – Medium Build
- Monster – The Womack Sisters
- Tvshki cha foha (feat. Ken Pomeroy) – Samantha Crain
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Too Bo$$y – Flo Milli
- Me Despido – Luis Fonsi
- Sunshine – Jungle
- HD – Xavi, Lenin Ramírez
- Made You Look – Hudson Westbrook
- Semi-Charmed Life (Live from Apple Music Studios) – Third Eye Blind
- Gangsta – Channel Tres
- SERIOUS – THE COMMISSION – YTB Fatt, Moneybagg Yo
- Shoes – Gavin Adcock
- Powerless – Judah & The Lion
- Fantasy (Baby if u know me) [feat. Kosmo Kint] – Silva Bumpa
- Can You Stay – Fridayy
- Live Your Life – Molly Santana
- The Proof – Mark Ambor
- alle – for KING & COUNTRY
- Runaway – tig3r lewis
- Break Me Down – Amma
- We Could Have It All – Little Big Town
- Spill – Slow Pulp
- Kill For The Steel – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- 500 Horses – Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux
- MYSTERY OF RAW – Michael Bibi, KETTAMA, Wu-Tang Clan
- Meet The Redds – Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red
- Freedom Bus (feat. Jesse Welles) – Sheryl Crow
- Processional – Jon Batiste
- my b!tch – Yung Gravy
- In the Ruins – Mastodon
- Stay Gone – Bella Poarch
- Evolve (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Sweet Dreams – Wage War
- Pretty Face – Girl Tones
- Ponte Bonita – LOS DOS DE TAMAULIPAS, Clave Especial
- I Wanna Be Bad – Kaitlin Butts
- RODEO QUEEN – Nightly
- Just Like Everybody – Arin Ray
- fade – Isaia Huron
- Hurt – Icona Pop
- Call When You Can (feat. dodie) – aron!
- ANGEL – Laila!, Teezo Touchdown
- dance around it – Ashley Cooke
- sundays – Josiah Queen
- Dot Dot Dot – Natasha Bedingfield
- It’ll Hurt Me More Than It’ll Hurt You – The War And Treaty
- For The Boys – Kingfishr
- Robotboy – Yung Lean
- Way To Go (feat. Brooks & Dunn) – Zach John King
- DIFFERENCE (feat. Yebba) – Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats
- Bloodhound – Sk8star
- Bird Phone – Subtronics
- Katy Bar the Door – Rise Against
- When You Believe – Above & Beyond, Victoria Horn
- A Thousand Times – Honey Bxby, JID
- Is this the End? – Weston Estate
- I Love a Rainbow – Ms. Rachel, Mr. Aron
- I Cry in Front of Paintings – Paris Paloma
- LOVER – vaultboy
- hit and run – Kevian Kraemer
- Talk To Us – MJ Cole, A. K. Paul
- Fine (feat. Kyle Richh) – Sleepy Hallow
- Zero Day – Ghostemane
- Ain’t On Me – Stephen Stanley
- Touch – Collect 200
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Pubblicato il 17 ago 2026
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