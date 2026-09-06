Oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Con oltre 100 milioni di brani musicali a catalogo senza pubblicità, audio spaziale per una resa pazzesca e fino a 3 mesi gratis, Apple Music rimane la piattaforma di streaming imbattibile sul mercato. Cosa stai aspettando? Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento.
Se sei nuovo su Apple Music e ti iscrivi subito, per te 1 mese gratis. Stessa cosa se attivi un Piano Famiglia, Piano Studenti, Piano Apple One. Invece, se hai acquistato un dispositivo o un accessorio nuovo idoneo allora hai 3 mesi gratis. Per ottenere la tua prova gratuita di 3 mesi devi aver acquistato:
- qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;
- un accessorio audio idoneo tra AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds.
Nuova musica per 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music
Apple Music offre nuova musica quasi ogni giorno grazie alle sue playlist disponibili a catalogo che si aggiornano regolarmente e oggi è gratis se approfitti della promozione in corso. Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento per ascoltare le novità del giorno.
- Nicole Kidman – ADÉLA
- Bass Persuades – Miley Cyrus
- DEDICA – Ernia
- RAGAZZINO – Fred De Palma
- VITA MORTE MIRACOLI – J-Ax
- detto tra noi – Malika Ayane
- SIAMO SOLI NELL’IMMENSO VUOTO CHE C’È – Laura Pausini
- SaWaDiKa – LISA
- Niente di me – Anna Castiglia
- For Your Entertainment – Ellie Goulding
- Los Angeles – Giuse The Lizia
- Quando Viaggi da Sola – Benji & Fede
- Slow It Down – FELIX
- El Árbol – Camilo
- IL SOLE – Welo, Alvaro Soler, Roy Paci
- odio stare sobrio (feat. Side Baby) – DrefGold
- 70’s Dreamers – Sa Razza, Tormento, Promo L’inverso
- che paura! – Nuvola
- La testa nel pallone – Folcast
- MAGIC – MONSTA X
- Yiccen – Wiz Khalifa
- Stacey (Take You Higher) – XO
- GASS (feat. Travis Scott) – Nemzzz
- Favorite Stress – DJ Marteh, WADO, LINDA
- Love Ain’t Shit (Live at Apple Music Radio) – Jai’Len Josey
- New Dimension – C.C.C.C., Chiara Civello, Clap! Clap!
- Abisso corrisposto – TERSO
- Muévelo pa Mi – Wisin, Kapo
- Rita – GIOIA
- FLOAT – TAEMIN
- CUERPO (TUMBAO) [feat. Maluma] – Beyoncé
- Maria – Tokyo, Shablo
- At the party – Wren
- Everyone’s a Star! (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Isola – Paola Pizzino
- Silhouette on the Hill – Paris Paloma
- Valentine’s – Yuma Birch
- Selva – Khalvin, ISOLA CHE NON C’È
- Feet Don’t Fail Me Now (Part 2) – Joy Crookes, Ravyn Lenae
- Nel mio paese – Sesto, Cardelli
- All Night Long – TSHA
- in relax – Adri
- The Big Night Out – Giant Rooks
- pioggia di luglio – imthatboi
- Envidia – Chino Pacas
- CLICK – JISOO
- Reign – 2 Chainz, Cash Cobain, Young Nudy
- Funeral – Ashe
- I Miss The City – Jae Stephens
- Anaheim Star – Rebecca Black
- Cuál Es La Necesidad – Yandel
- Boots (feat. Shania Twain) – Kane Brown
- Casi Algo – Maisak, Jay Wheeler
- So Good – Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA
- the breeze – paris jackson
- Just A Little Bit More – Mau P
- Nice To Meet You (Apple Music Sessions) – Myles Smith
- Kid – DIIV
- Fly U Out (ALL DAYE) – Lucky Daye
- Distraction – Jordan Adetunji
- Sleepwalker – PRESIDENT
- Make It Out – Showing Teeth
- Hot Pursuit, One and Nothing (Apple Music Sessions) – XCOMM
- It’s Not Easy (Falling In Love) – Medium Build
- Every Minute Of It – Gabby Barrett
- The Joker – Hudson Westbrook
- Cruz de Olvido – Vicente Fernández, Lenin Ramírez
- COST. – Armani White
- Track 3 – The Paradox
- From A Distance (feat. Alex Reade) – 156/Silence
- Suffer Divine – Darkest Hour
- Leaving (feat. Tristan Henry) – MK
- Made In A Bottle – Dustin Lynch
- BBY GIRL – iZaak, Fronti
- WYO – KARRAHBOOO, Monaleo
- Qué Show – Los Primos Del Este, Oscar Ortiz
- I’m Sorry But I Love You – Waylon Wyatt, Carter Faith
- one good thing – Lyn Lapid
- reckless and arranged – day 56 (extended) – Ethan French
- sur – Maia Reficco
- NIGHTMARES – Johnny Venus
- Damaged – Eli Brown
- I Believed in You – Jordana Bryant
- Me Without My Hometown – Owen Riegling
- That Is Like You – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
- MP3 SUMMER – PIAO, Stephanie Poetri
- PEAK – Krewella
- Bloom – Tessa Violet
- True Feeling – Hans Williams
- Stain – Weston Estate
- Ya Lo Sé – Michael Stuart
- 0MILLAJE (feat. Conep, Tutu) – Jon Z
- Pedas Destructivas – La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga
- Hombre De Bien – Nsqk
- Andhera – Sheherazaad
- Blind – After