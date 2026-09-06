Oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Con oltre 100 milioni di brani musicali a catalogo senza pubblicità, audio spaziale per una resa pazzesca e fino a 3 mesi gratis, Apple Music rimane la piattaforma di streaming imbattibile sul mercato. Cosa stai aspettando? Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento.

Se sei nuovo su Apple Music e ti iscrivi subito, per te 1 mese gratis. Stessa cosa se attivi un Piano Famiglia, Piano Studenti, Piano Apple One. Invece, se hai acquistato un dispositivo o un accessorio nuovo idoneo allora hai 3 mesi gratis. Per ottenere la tua prova gratuita di 3 mesi devi aver acquistato:

qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;

un accessorio audio idoneo tra AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds.

Nuova musica per 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Apple Music offre nuova musica quasi ogni giorno grazie alle sue playlist disponibili a catalogo che si aggiornano regolarmente e oggi è gratis se approfitti della promozione in corso. Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento per ascoltare le novità del giorno.

Nicole Kidman – ADÉLA

– ADÉLA Bass Persuades – Miley Cyrus

– Miley Cyrus DEDICA – Ernia

– Ernia RAGAZZINO – Fred De Palma

– Fred De Palma VITA MORTE MIRACOLI – J-Ax

– J-Ax detto tra noi – Malika Ayane

– Malika Ayane SIAMO SOLI NELL’IMMENSO VUOTO CHE C’È – Laura Pausini

– Laura Pausini SaWaDiKa – LISA

– LISA Niente di me – Anna Castiglia

– Anna Castiglia For Your Entertainment – Ellie Goulding

– Ellie Goulding Los Angeles – Giuse The Lizia

– Giuse The Lizia Quando Viaggi da Sola – Benji & Fede

– Benji & Fede Slow It Down – FELIX

– FELIX El Árbol – Camilo

– Camilo IL SOLE – Welo, Alvaro Soler, Roy Paci

– Welo, Alvaro Soler, Roy Paci odio stare sobrio (feat. Side Baby) – DrefGold

– DrefGold 70’s Dreamers – Sa Razza, Tormento, Promo L’inverso

– Sa Razza, Tormento, Promo L’inverso che paura! – Nuvola

– Nuvola La testa nel pallone – Folcast

– Folcast MAGIC – MONSTA X

– MONSTA X Yiccen – Wiz Khalifa

– Wiz Khalifa Stacey (Take You Higher) – XO

– XO GASS (feat. Travis Scott) – Nemzzz

– Nemzzz Favorite Stress – DJ Marteh, WADO, LINDA

– DJ Marteh, WADO, LINDA Love Ain’t Shit (Live at Apple Music Radio) – Jai’Len Josey

– Jai’Len Josey New Dimension – C.C.C.C., Chiara Civello, Clap! Clap!

– C.C.C.C., Chiara Civello, Clap! Clap! Abisso corrisposto – TERSO

– TERSO Muévelo pa Mi – Wisin, Kapo

– Wisin, Kapo Rita – GIOIA

– GIOIA FLOAT – TAEMIN

– TAEMIN CUERPO (TUMBAO) [feat. Maluma] – Beyoncé

– Beyoncé Maria – Tokyo, Shablo

– Tokyo, Shablo At the party – Wren

– Wren Everyone’s a Star! (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer

– 5 Seconds of Summer Isola – Paola Pizzino

– Paola Pizzino Silhouette on the Hill – Paris Paloma

– Paris Paloma Valentine’s – Yuma Birch

– Yuma Birch Selva – Khalvin, ISOLA CHE NON C’È

– Khalvin, ISOLA CHE NON C’È Feet Don’t Fail Me Now (Part 2) – Joy Crookes, Ravyn Lenae

– Joy Crookes, Ravyn Lenae Nel mio paese – Sesto, Cardelli

– Sesto, Cardelli All Night Long – TSHA

– TSHA in relax – Adri

– Adri The Big Night Out – Giant Rooks

– Giant Rooks pioggia di luglio – imthatboi

– imthatboi Envidia – Chino Pacas

– Chino Pacas CLICK – JISOO

– JISOO Reign – 2 Chainz, Cash Cobain, Young Nudy

– 2 Chainz, Cash Cobain, Young Nudy Funeral – Ashe

– Ashe I Miss The City – Jae Stephens

– Jae Stephens Anaheim Star – Rebecca Black

– Rebecca Black Cuál Es La Necesidad – Yandel

– Yandel Boots (feat. Shania Twain) – Kane Brown

– Kane Brown Casi Algo – Maisak, Jay Wheeler

– Maisak, Jay Wheeler So Good – Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA

– Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA the breeze – paris jackson

– paris jackson Just A Little Bit More – Mau P

– Mau P Nice To Meet You (Apple Music Sessions) – Myles Smith

– Myles Smith Kid – DIIV

– DIIV Fly U Out (ALL DAYE) – Lucky Daye

– Lucky Daye Distraction – Jordan Adetunji

– Jordan Adetunji Sleepwalker – PRESIDENT

– PRESIDENT Make It Out – Showing Teeth

– Showing Teeth Hot Pursuit, One and Nothing (Apple Music Sessions) – XCOMM

– XCOMM It’s Not Easy (Falling In Love) – Medium Build

– Medium Build Every Minute Of It – Gabby Barrett

– Gabby Barrett The Joker – Hudson Westbrook

– Hudson Westbrook Cruz de Olvido – Vicente Fernández, Lenin Ramírez

– Vicente Fernández, Lenin Ramírez COST. – Armani White

– Armani White Track 3 – The Paradox

– The Paradox From A Distance (feat. Alex Reade) – 156/Silence

– 156/Silence Suffer Divine – Darkest Hour

– Darkest Hour Leaving (feat. Tristan Henry) – MK

– MK Made In A Bottle – Dustin Lynch

– Dustin Lynch BBY GIRL – iZaak, Fronti

– iZaak, Fronti WYO – KARRAHBOOO, Monaleo

– KARRAHBOOO, Monaleo Qué Show – Los Primos Del Este, Oscar Ortiz

– Los Primos Del Este, Oscar Ortiz I’m Sorry But I Love You – Waylon Wyatt, Carter Faith

– Waylon Wyatt, Carter Faith one good thing – Lyn Lapid

– Lyn Lapid reckless and arranged – day 56 (extended) – Ethan French

– Ethan French sur – Maia Reficco

– Maia Reficco NIGHTMARES – Johnny Venus

– Johnny Venus Damaged – Eli Brown

– Eli Brown I Believed in You – Jordana Bryant

– Jordana Bryant Me Without My Hometown – Owen Riegling

– Owen Riegling That Is Like You – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

– Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith MP3 SUMMER – PIAO, Stephanie Poetri

– PIAO, Stephanie Poetri PEAK – Krewella

– Krewella Bloom – Tessa Violet

– Tessa Violet True Feeling – Hans Williams

– Hans Williams Stain – Weston Estate

– Weston Estate Ya Lo Sé – Michael Stuart

– Michael Stuart 0MILLAJE (feat. Conep, Tutu) – Jon Z

– Jon Z Pedas Destructivas – La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

– La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga Hombre De Bien – Nsqk

– Nsqk Andhera – Sheherazaad

– Sheherazaad Blind – After

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