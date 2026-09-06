 Oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music
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Oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Con oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità, audio spaziale e fino a 3 mesi gratis, Apple Music rimane l'offerta musicale imbattibile.
Oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music
Musica
Con oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità, audio spaziale e fino a 3 mesi gratis, Apple Music rimane l'offerta musicale imbattibile.
Apple Music
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Con oltre 100 milioni di brani musicali a catalogo senza pubblicità, audio spaziale per una resa pazzesca e fino a 3 mesi gratis, Apple Music rimane la piattaforma di streaming imbattibile sul mercato. Cosa stai aspettando? Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento.

Ottieni fino a 3 mesi gratis

Se sei nuovo su Apple Music e ti iscrivi subito, per te 1 mese gratis. Stessa cosa se attivi un Piano Famiglia, Piano Studenti, Piano Apple One. Invece, se hai acquistato un dispositivo o un accessorio nuovo idoneo allora hai 3 mesi gratis. Per ottenere la tua prova gratuita di 3 mesi devi aver acquistato:

  • qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;
  • un accessorio audio idoneo tra AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds.

Nuova musica per 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Apple Music offre nuova musica quasi ogni giorno grazie alle sue playlist disponibili a catalogo che si aggiornano regolarmente e oggi è gratis se approfitti della promozione in corso. Ottieni la tua prova gratuita in questo momento per ascoltare le novità del giorno.

Ottieni fino a 3 mesi gratis
  • Nicole Kidman – ADÉLA
  • Bass Persuades – Miley Cyrus
  • DEDICA – Ernia
  • RAGAZZINO – Fred De Palma
  • VITA MORTE MIRACOLI – J-Ax
  • detto tra noi – Malika Ayane
  • SIAMO SOLI NELL’IMMENSO VUOTO CHE C’È – Laura Pausini
  • SaWaDiKa – LISA
  • Niente di me – Anna Castiglia
  • For Your Entertainment – Ellie Goulding
  • Los Angeles – Giuse The Lizia
  • Quando Viaggi da Sola – Benji & Fede
  • Slow It Down – FELIX
  • El Árbol – Camilo
  • IL SOLE – Welo, Alvaro Soler, Roy Paci
  • odio stare sobrio (feat. Side Baby) – DrefGold
  • 70’s Dreamers – Sa Razza, Tormento, Promo L’inverso
  • che paura! – Nuvola
  • La testa nel pallone – Folcast
  • MAGIC – MONSTA X
  • Yiccen – Wiz Khalifa
  • Stacey (Take You Higher) – XO
  • GASS (feat. Travis Scott) – Nemzzz
  • Favorite Stress – DJ Marteh, WADO, LINDA
  • Love Ain’t Shit (Live at Apple Music Radio) – Jai’Len Josey
  • New Dimension – C.C.C.C., Chiara Civello, Clap! Clap!
  • Abisso corrisposto – TERSO
  • Muévelo pa Mi – Wisin, Kapo
  • Rita – GIOIA
  • FLOAT – TAEMIN
  • CUERPO (TUMBAO) [feat. Maluma] – Beyoncé
  • Maria – Tokyo, Shablo
  • At the party – Wren
  • Everyone’s a Star! (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Isola – Paola Pizzino
  • Silhouette on the Hill – Paris Paloma
  • Valentine’s – Yuma Birch
  • Selva – Khalvin, ISOLA CHE NON C’È
  • Feet Don’t Fail Me Now (Part 2) – Joy Crookes, Ravyn Lenae
  • Nel mio paese – Sesto, Cardelli
  • All Night Long – TSHA
  • in relax – Adri
  • The Big Night Out – Giant Rooks
  • pioggia di luglio – imthatboi
  • Envidia – Chino Pacas
  • CLICK – JISOO
  • Reign – 2 Chainz, Cash Cobain, Young Nudy
  • Funeral – Ashe
  • I Miss The City – Jae Stephens
  • Anaheim Star – Rebecca Black
  • Cuál Es La Necesidad – Yandel
  • Boots (feat. Shania Twain) – Kane Brown
  • Casi Algo – Maisak, Jay Wheeler
  • So Good – Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA
  • the breeze – paris jackson
  • Just A Little Bit More – Mau P
  • Nice To Meet You (Apple Music Sessions) – Myles Smith
  • Kid – DIIV
  • Fly U Out (ALL DAYE) – Lucky Daye
  • Distraction – Jordan Adetunji
  • Sleepwalker – PRESIDENT
  • Make It Out – Showing Teeth
  • Hot Pursuit, One and Nothing (Apple Music Sessions) – XCOMM
  • It’s Not Easy (Falling In Love) – Medium Build
  • Every Minute Of It – Gabby Barrett
  • The Joker – Hudson Westbrook
  • Cruz de Olvido – Vicente Fernández, Lenin Ramírez
  • COST. – Armani White
  • Track 3 – The Paradox
  • From A Distance (feat. Alex Reade) – 156/Silence
  • Suffer Divine – Darkest Hour
  • Leaving (feat. Tristan Henry) – MK
  • Made In A Bottle – Dustin Lynch
  • BBY GIRL – iZaak, Fronti
  • WYO – KARRAHBOOO, Monaleo
  • Qué Show – Los Primos Del Este, Oscar Ortiz
  • I’m Sorry But I Love You – Waylon Wyatt, Carter Faith
  • one good thing – Lyn Lapid
  • reckless and arranged – day 56 (extended) – Ethan French
  • sur – Maia Reficco
  • NIGHTMARES – Johnny Venus
  • Damaged – Eli Brown
  • I Believed in You – Jordana Bryant
  • Me Without My Hometown – Owen Riegling
  • That Is Like You – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
  • MP3 SUMMER – PIAO, Stephanie Poetri
  • PEAK – Krewella
  • Bloom – Tessa Violet
  • True Feeling – Hans Williams
  • Stain – Weston Estate
  • Ya Lo Sé – Michael Stuart
  • 0MILLAJE (feat. Conep, Tutu) – Jon Z
  • Pedas Destructivas – La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga
  • Hombre De Bien – Nsqk
  • Andhera – Sheherazaad
  • Blind – After

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Pubblicato il 6 set 2026

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Osvaldo Lasperini
Pubblicato il
6 set 2026
Link copiato negli appunti