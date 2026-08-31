Apple Music: nuovi brani tutti i giorni e fino a 3 mesi gratis

Cerchi una piattaforma di musica streaming davvero completa, che si adatta perfettamente ai tuoi dispositivi e che conosce i tuoi gusti? Scegli Apple Music, la soluzione con nuovi brani musicali tutti i giorni, playlist intelligenti basate sui tuoi preferiti e fino a 3 mesi gratis di abbonamento. Cosa stai aspettando? Inizia subito a goderti tutte le novità con audio spaziale e lossless.
Se sei un nuovo abbonato hai subito 1 mese gratis di accesso a tutti i contenuti e le funzionalità, sempre senza pubblicità, anche offline. Nondimeno, se hai acquistato un nuovo dispositivo o accessorio idoneo puoi ottenere ben 3 mesi gratuiti. Verifica subito quali sono i device e gli accessori compatibili con questa promozione tanto generosa quanto conveniente per goderti tutta la piattaforma senza pagare nulla i primi tre mesi:
- Qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;
- Gli accessori audio idonei includono: AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds;
- I Beats Flex non sono considerati idonei per questa offerta.
La nuova musica su Apple Music fino a 3 mesi gratis
Tutta la nuova musica su Apple Music può essere accessibile gratis fino a tre mesi! Non perdere altro tempo! Verifica subito quanti mesi di abbonamento gratuiti ti spettano.
- SEEIN’ STARS (ELTON JOHN VERSION) – Turnstile, Elton John
- Bugie – Shiva
- Che Bella Vita (con Angelina Mango) – ARIETE
- Genova e Napoli – Alfa, Gigi D’Alessio
- serena joy – Olivia Rodrigo
- Per Te (Follow The Sun rmx) – Rhove, MadFingerz
- HEAVEN – JENNIE
- MERAVIGLIOSO ERRORE – Gianna Nannini
- EMERALD EYES – Alex Warren
- SANTA MARIA – SKT
- CHE SENSO HA – WAX
- Insignificant Other – Queens of the Stone Age
- SLEEP – The Kid LAROI
- Wings On Fire – Interpol
- Fuck (feat. Jeremih) – Post Malone
- Questa canzone non è per nessuno – Lil Kvneki
- Hollow – Marshmello, Cameron Whitcomb
- Listen When Sad – Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas
- Boss – Dipinto, Fresh Beatz
- Pay That Toll – OneRepublic
- Une seule vie – Angèle
- Bite My Tongue – The Warning
- Voglio I Money – Lil Jolie
- Everybody Told Me – The Linda Lindas
- A Porta ro Suli – Lorenzo Vizzini
- The Ballad Of Terry Fox – Bryan Adams
- Blue Brush-Footed Butterfly – Train
- Make It Stop – Mike D
- Frontiere – Forse Danzica
- Love Ruins Everything – Tiny Habits
- Gomma Americana – Cosmonauti Borghesi
- Just A Kid – Sara Bareilles
- artattack – Eva Bloo
- Biondo Tevere – Gu Barluzzi
- Illusion (feat. Sandy Chambers) – Benny Benassi, Hypaton
- slow down – Sara Baroni
- DOPO MEZZANOTTE – Francesco Da Vinci
- Black Box (feat. Kamasi Washington) – Erykah Badu, The Alchemist
- Out My Face (My Baby) – Ice Spice, Lil Yachty
- Mentira – YEИDRY
- Gira Nella Testa – EJENT
- YO ESTARÉ – Lemonero, MikelProd
- Mar Azul – Natanael Cano
- Mainstay (feat. Luv Von) – Rod Wave
- DOLCE VITA – DANNA, Belinda
- Spend Dat (feat. Lil Baby) [Remix] – Yung Miami, Kodak Black
- MONEYMONEYMONEY – CORTIS
- That’s Just Me – Riley Green
- Talk to Me – Bonobo, Nicole Miglis
- Wallflower – Dominic Fike
- Is Dat Right? – Nardo Wick
- El Sombrero y La Camisa – Kany García, Carín León
- Yes (Unfinished Business) – Ciara, Akeem Ali
- Never Ending Run – Babyfxce E
- Goldfish (feat. Lily Meola) – Kenny Chesney
- Fino – Marca MP
- Same Circus – Carly Pearce
- U know me – CHRIS STASSY, Marz Fay
- Unforgivable Things – Lennon Stella
- Bottle It Up (SELLOUT EDIT) – Brothers Osborne
- Drowning – Dahi, Elmiene, Ravyn Lenae
- Ojos Brujos – Clarent, Omar Courtz
- Outside Again – Maiya The Don
- Look Like My Mama (feat. Tyler, The Creator) – AZ Chike
- Gone Too Far (feat. Debbie) – Chase & Status
- iPod Touch (Madeon Remix) – Ninajirachi
- Mary Jane – Good Neighbours
- Stick & Poke – Ax and the Hatchetmen
- Barbarians Blood – Mastodon
- Beautiful Again – Beartooth
- Yellow – DC THE DON, Sajkeena, midwxst
- Strangers – Majid Jordan
- girls will be girls (feat. WILLOW) – flowerovlove
- The Ringer – Lauren Alaina
- Carry Us Home – Billy Strings
- Casting Me Away From You – Neil Young, Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts
- Paranoia – Porch Light
- ALL THE SAME – Internet Girl
- How Good God Is – Brandon Lake
- HandsOn – Empress Of
- alright! – Tiana Major9
- Kacey – Nippa, Jordan Ward
- I’m What You Get – Zach John King
- Tea Time – Alabama Shakes
- Touch Touch – Haute & Freddy
- Shuteye – Presley Regier
- Don’t Feel Right – Jonah Kagen
- chuuuuurch (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph) – Dawn Richard
- SINGLE – VITA
- HIGHLIGHT (feat. Charlie Wilson & MK) – Tank
- Madeline – Kids That Fly
- Jubilee Feeling – Ezra Collective
- Billions – half•alive
- POWER IN THE BLOOD – Polyphia
- Friction – Riordan, Locky
- si la ves – Paloma Morphy
- @UNA SEÑAL – DOMELIPA, Bolela
- Show Me How – Frank Mastra