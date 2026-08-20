Tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Grazie ad Apple Music, la piattaforma di streaming musicale con oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità, hai accesso a tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis grazie a queste fantastiche iniziative. Scopri il periodo di prova gratuito a te dedicato e attivalo subito! Potrai goderti i tuoi brani preferiti alla miglior qualità disponibile grazie all’audio spaziale e alla tecnologia lossless.
Ad esempio, oggi nella playlist “New Music Daily” trovi:
- Hit The Sky – Wolf Alice
- CHULA – Becky G
- Trance (Walk It Down) – Quavo
- I Can’t Wait – Phoebe Bridgers
- Hootie Frutti – KATSEYE
- Ay Bendito – benny blanco, Mora, Ovy On the Drums
- She’s the Best – Troye Sivan
- La Cherokee – Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros
- Heaven Baby (feat. ZAYN) – Ayra Starr
- Witch Doctor – Erykah Badu, The Alchemist
- In My Gut – Medium Build
- Monster – The Womack Sisters
- Tvshki cha foha (feat. Ken Pomeroy) – Samantha Crain
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Too Bo$$y – Flo Milli
- Me Despido – Luis Fonsi
- Sunshine – Jungle
- HD – Xavi, Lenin Ramírez
- Made You Look – Hudson Westbrook
- Semi-Charmed Life (Live from Apple Music Studios) – Third Eye Blind
- Gangsta – Channel Tres
- Donde Hubo Fuego Cenizas Quedan – Anuel AA
- SERIOUS – THE COMMISSION – YTB Fatt, Moneybagg Yo
- Shoes – Gavin Adcock
- Powerless – Judah & The Lion
- Fantasy (Baby if u know me) [feat. Kosmo Kint] – Silva Bumpa
- Can You Stay – Fridayy
- Live Your Life – Molly Santana
- The Proof – Mark Ambor
- alle – for KING & COUNTRY
- Runaway – tig3r lewis
- Break Me Down – Amma
- We Could Have It All – Little Big Town
- Spill – Slow Pulp
- Kill For The Steel – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- 500 Horses – Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux
- MYSTERY OF RAW – Michael Bibi, KETTAMA, Wu-Tang Clan
- Meet The Redds – Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red
- Freedom Bus (feat. Jesse Welles) – Sheryl Crow
- Processional – Jon Batiste
- my b!tch – Yung Gravy
- In the Ruins – Mastodon
- Stay Gone – Bella Poarch
- Evolve (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Sweet Dreams – Wage War
- Pretty Face – Girl Tones
- Ponte Bonita – LOS DOS DE TAMAULIPAS, Clave Especial
- I Wanna Be Bad – Kaitlin Butts
- RODEO QUEEN – Nightly
- Just Like Everybody – Arin Ray
- fade – Isaia Huron
- Hurt – Icona Pop
- Call When You Can (feat. dodie) – aron!
- ANGEL – Laila!, Teezo Touchdown
- dance around it – Ashley Cooke
- sundays – Josiah Queen
- Dot Dot Dot – Natasha Bedingfield
- It’ll Hurt Me More Than It’ll Hurt You – The War And Treaty
- For The Boys – Kingfishr
- Robotboy – Yung Lean
- Way To Go (feat. Brooks & Dunn) – Zach John King
- DIFFERENCE (feat. Yebba) – Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats
- Bloodhound – Sk8star
- Bird Phone – Subtronics
- Katy Bar the Door – Rise Against
- When You Believe – Above & Beyond, Victoria Horn
- A Thousand Times – Honey Bxby, JID
- Is this the End? – Weston Estate
- I Love a Rainbow – Ms. Rachel, Mr. Aron
- I Cry in Front of Paintings – Paris Paloma
- LOVER – vaultboy
- hit and run – Kevian Kraemer
- Talk To Us – MJ Cole, A. K. Paul
- Fine (feat. Kyle Richh) – Sleepy Hallow
- Zero Day – Ghostemane
- Ain’t On Me – Stephen Stanley
- Touch – Collect 200
- The Afterglow – Lily Seabird
- Brace for Impact – yeemz
- Loneliness – Robbie Doherty
- Ceremony (Feat. Tailor) – Eli & Fur
- Three Reds – Babehoven
- the evergreen, the birch – Ada Lea, MEGGO
- Sleeping – Fenne Lily
- OBL – Grumpy
- Sincerely – Haruomi Hosono
- Don’t You Want Me – Meshell Ndegeocello, Cat Power
- Best Friend – Sofia Camara
- FLEXED UP – Internet Money, Unitus, Sir Untre, BabyBartier
- Ten Over Ten – Royal Blood
- The Bar Is Set So Low – The Format
- Paint a Picture – Trueblood
- Race Car Driver – James the Seventh
- Living/Ending – Godflesh
- One Night Stand – Henry Morris
- Mess – Jordan Davis
- A Means To An End – Graveyard
Come ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis di Apple Music
Scopri il periodo di prova gratuito a te dedicato e attivalo subito! Con Apple Music puoi ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis! Se sei un nuovo abbonato ottieni 1 mesi gratuito appena effettuata l’iscrizione. Invece, se hai acquistato un nuovo dispositivo idoneo hai diritto a tre mese di prova gratuita:
- qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;
- qualsiasi nuovo accessorio AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds.