 Tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music
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Tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music

Ascolta tanta musica ogni giorno e scopri come ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music, la piattaforma con più di 100 milioni di brani.
Tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music
Musica
Ascolta tanta musica ogni giorno e scopri come ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis con Apple Music, la piattaforma con più di 100 milioni di brani.
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Grazie ad Apple Music, la piattaforma di streaming musicale con oltre 100 milioni di brani senza pubblicità, hai accesso a tanta nuova musica ogni giorno e fino a 3 mesi gratis grazie a queste fantastiche iniziative. Scopri il periodo di prova gratuito a te dedicato e attivalo subito! Potrai goderti i tuoi brani preferiti alla miglior qualità disponibile grazie all’audio spaziale e alla tecnologia lossless.

Attiva la tua prova gratuita su Apple Music

Ad esempio, oggi nella playlist “New Music Daily” trovi:

  • Hit The Sky – Wolf Alice
  • CHULA – Becky G
  • Trance (Walk It Down) – Quavo
  • I Can’t Wait – Phoebe Bridgers
  • Hootie Frutti – KATSEYE
  • Ay Bendito – benny blanco, Mora, Ovy On the Drums
  • She’s the Best – Troye Sivan
  • La Cherokee – Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros
  • Heaven Baby (feat. ZAYN) – Ayra Starr
  • Witch Doctor – Erykah Badu, The Alchemist
  • In My Gut – Medium Build
  • Monster – The Womack Sisters
  • Tvshki cha foha (feat. Ken Pomeroy) – Samantha Crain
  • Melatonin – Tinashe
  • Too Bo$$y – Flo Milli
  • Me Despido – Luis Fonsi
  • Sunshine – Jungle
  • HD – Xavi, Lenin Ramírez
  • Made You Look – Hudson Westbrook
  • Semi-Charmed Life (Live from Apple Music Studios) – Third Eye Blind
  • Gangsta – Channel Tres
  • Donde Hubo Fuego Cenizas Quedan – Anuel AA
  • SERIOUS – THE COMMISSION – YTB Fatt, Moneybagg Yo
  • Shoes – Gavin Adcock
  • Powerless – Judah & The Lion
  • Fantasy (Baby if u know me) [feat. Kosmo Kint] – Silva Bumpa
  • Can You Stay – Fridayy
  • Live Your Life – Molly Santana
  • The Proof – Mark Ambor
  • alle – for KING & COUNTRY
  • Runaway – tig3r lewis
  • Break Me Down – Amma
  • We Could Have It All – Little Big Town
  • Spill – Slow Pulp
  • Kill For The Steel – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  • 500 Horses – Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux
  • MYSTERY OF RAW – Michael Bibi, KETTAMA, Wu-Tang Clan
  • Meet The Redds – Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red
  • Freedom Bus (feat. Jesse Welles) – Sheryl Crow
  • Processional – Jon Batiste
  • my b!tch – Yung Gravy
  • In the Ruins – Mastodon
  • Stay Gone – Bella Poarch
  • Evolve (CLUBSOS VOL. 1) – 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Sweet Dreams – Wage War
  • Pretty Face – Girl Tones
  • Ponte Bonita – LOS DOS DE TAMAULIPAS, Clave Especial
  • I Wanna Be Bad – Kaitlin Butts
  • RODEO QUEEN – Nightly
  • Just Like Everybody – Arin Ray
  • fade – Isaia Huron
  • Hurt – Icona Pop
  • Call When You Can (feat. dodie) – aron!
  • ANGEL – Laila!, Teezo Touchdown
  • dance around it – Ashley Cooke
  • sundays – Josiah Queen
  • Dot Dot Dot – Natasha Bedingfield
  • It’ll Hurt Me More Than It’ll Hurt You – The War And Treaty
  • For The Boys – Kingfishr
  • Robotboy – Yung Lean
  • Way To Go (feat. Brooks & Dunn) – Zach John King
  • DIFFERENCE (feat. Yebba) – Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats
  • Bloodhound – Sk8star
  • Bird Phone – Subtronics
  • Katy Bar the Door – Rise Against
  • When You Believe – Above & Beyond, Victoria Horn
  • A Thousand Times – Honey Bxby, JID
  • Is this the End? – Weston Estate
  • I Love a Rainbow – Ms. Rachel, Mr. Aron
  • I Cry in Front of Paintings – Paris Paloma
  • LOVER – vaultboy
  • hit and run – Kevian Kraemer
  • Talk To Us – MJ Cole, A. K. Paul
  • Fine (feat. Kyle Richh) – Sleepy Hallow
  • Zero Day – Ghostemane
  • Ain’t On Me – Stephen Stanley
  • Touch – Collect 200
  • The Afterglow – Lily Seabird
  • Brace for Impact – yeemz
  • Loneliness – Robbie Doherty
  • Ceremony (Feat. Tailor) – Eli & Fur
  • Three Reds – Babehoven
  • the evergreen, the birch – Ada Lea, MEGGO
  • Sleeping – Fenne Lily
  • OBL – Grumpy
  • Sincerely – Haruomi Hosono
  • Don’t You Want Me – Meshell Ndegeocello, Cat Power
  • Best Friend – Sofia Camara
  • FLEXED UP – Internet Money, Unitus, Sir Untre, BabyBartier
  • Ten Over Ten – Royal Blood
  • The Bar Is Set So Low – The Format
  • Paint a Picture – Trueblood
  • Race Car Driver – James the Seventh
  • Living/Ending – Godflesh
  • One Night Stand – Henry Morris
  • Mess – Jordan Davis
  • A Means To An End – Graveyard

Come ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis di Apple Music

Scopri il periodo di prova gratuito a te dedicato e attivalo subito! Con Apple Music puoi ottenere fino a 3 mesi gratis! Se sei un nuovo abbonato ottieni 1 mesi gratuito appena effettuata l’iscrizione. Invece, se hai acquistato un nuovo dispositivo idoneo hai diritto a tre mese di prova gratuita:

Attiva la tua prova gratuita su Apple Music
  • qualsiasi nuovo iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch o Mac aggiornato all’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOs, tvOS, watchOS o macOS, acquistato da Apple o rivendite autorizzate;
  • qualsiasi nuovo accessorio AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 4 e Beats Solo Buds.

Questo articolo contiene link di affiliazione: acquisti o ordini effettuati tramite tali link permetteranno al nostro sito di ricevere una commissione nel rispetto del codice etico. Le offerte potrebbero subire variazioni di prezzo dopo la pubblicazione.
* Solo per i nuovi abbonamenti attivati su iPhone. Il piano si rinnova automaticamente a € 10,99 al mese, salvo disdetta. Si applicano termini e condizioni.

Pubblicato il 20 ago 2026

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Pubblicato il
20 ago 2026
Link copiato negli appunti