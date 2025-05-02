 Google aggiunge inserzioni AdSense nei chatbot AI

Too many connections

Error establishing a database connection

This either means that the username and password information in your wp-config.php file is incorrect or that contact with the database server at mysql01aff could not be established. This could mean your host’s database server is down.

If you are unsure what these terms mean you should probably contact your host. If you still need help you can always visit the WordPress support forums.

Topic
Approfondimenti
Trending
tutti

Google aggiunge inserzioni AdSense nei chatbot AI

Google ha avviato i test per la visualizzazione delle inserzioni pubblicitarie AdSense nelle conversazioni con i chatbot AI sui siti di terze parti.
Google aggiunge inserzioni AdSense nei chatbot AI
Business AI
Google ha avviato i test per la visualizzazione delle inserzioni pubblicitarie AdSense nelle conversazioni con i chatbot AI sui siti di terze parti.
Grok

Google ha iniziato a mostrare inserzioni pubblicitarie nei chatbot di terze parti. Secondo le fonti di Bloomberg, l’azienda di Mountain View ha effettuato diversi test a fine 2024 e inizio 2025 con la collaborazione di startup AI, tra cui iAsk e Liner. Un portavoce ha confermato l’uso di AdSense for Search.

Nuove fonti di guadagno per Google

Il servizio Google AdSense permette ai proprietari dei siti di inserire annunci pubblicitari nelle pagine. Gli inserzionisti pagano Google e Google gira una percentuale ai publisher in base a click e impression. Gli annunci possono essere inseriti anche nei risultati delle ricerche effettuate dai visitatori.

Su molti siti sono presenti chatbot AI che permettono di ottenere varie informazioni. Secondo le fonti di Bloomberg, Google ha testato la visualizzazione di annunci AdSense nelle conversazioni con questi assistenti digitali. I primi partner sarebbero iAsk e Liner.

Un portavoce di Google ha confermato l’indiscrezione:

AdSense for Search è disponibile per i siti web che desiderano mostrare annunci pertinenti nelle loro esperienze di intelligenza artificiale conversazionale.

Ciò significa che la novità sarà accessibile a tutti nei prossimi mesi. Questa diventerà quindi una nuova fonte di guadagno per Google.

Al momento non ci sono annunci pubblicitari nella versione gratuita di Gemini, ma potrebbero essere aggiunti in futuro, come avverrà per Meta AI. Google è stata recentemente considerata monopolista nel mercato dell’advertising online. Le future decisioni dell’azienda rimarranno quindi sotto osservazione.

Gli annunci pubblicitari appariranno quasi certamente anche all’interno della scheda AI Mode, al momento visibile solo ad alcuni utenti statunitensi. Google ha svelato ieri alcune novità in arrivo nelle prossime settimane.

Fonte: Bloomberg

Pubblicato il 2 mag 2025

Link copiato negli appunti

Ti potrebbe interessare

ChatGPT, come creare un piano di allenamento personalizzato per mantenersi in forma

ChatGPT, come creare un piano di allenamento personalizzato per mantenersi in forma
Wikipedia usa l'AI per supportare gli editori umani

Wikipedia usa l'AI per supportare gli editori umani
Come sta andando Alexa+, dopo un mese?

Come sta andando Alexa+, dopo un mese?
AI Mode arriva nella ricerca di Google con risposte generate dall'AI

AI Mode arriva nella ricerca di Google con risposte generate dall'AI
ChatGPT, come creare un piano di allenamento personalizzato per mantenersi in forma

ChatGPT, come creare un piano di allenamento personalizzato per mantenersi in forma
Wikipedia usa l'AI per supportare gli editori umani

Wikipedia usa l'AI per supportare gli editori umani
Come sta andando Alexa+, dopo un mese?

Come sta andando Alexa+, dopo un mese?
AI Mode arriva nella ricerca di Google con risposte generate dall'AI

AI Mode arriva nella ricerca di Google con risposte generate dall'AI
Luca Colantuoni
Pubblicato il
2 mag 2025
Link copiato negli appunti