Error establishing a database connection

 iPhone 17 Air: cambio di posizione per la porta USB-C

iPhone 17 Air: cambio di posizione per la porta USB-C
Tecnologia Mobile
Su un modello fittizio di iPhone 17 Air di Apple la porta USB-C sembra sia satta spostata più vicino alla parte posteriore del dispositivo.
AppleTrack

Quest’anno Apple lancerà sul mercato un nuovo modello di iPhone ultra-sottile, l’iPhone 17 Air, e se le ultime fughe di notizie corrispondono al vero potrebbe vantare uno dei cambiamenti di design più radicali degli ultimi anni: lo spostamento della porta USB-C.

iPhone 17 Air: la porta USB-C è stata spostata

Andando più in dettaglio, i modelli fittizi di iPhone 17 Air mostrati da AppleTrack nel video su YouTube di seguito visibile suggeriscono che il colosso di Cupertino ha apportato alcune sottili modifiche per ospitare i componenti interni nel telaio più stretto del dispositivo.

In particolare, come si evince anche dall’immagine in alto, la porta USB-C sul bordo inferiore non è più centrata da davanti a fondo. Invece, sembra spostata più vicino alla parte posteriore del dispositivo, che probabilmente accoglie i componenti del display all’interno dell’involucro.

Ci sono anche altri segni degli sforzi di reengineering di Apple. Le griglie degli altoparlanti, ad esempio, mostrano un design ridotto, con solo due fori su entrambi i lati della porta rispetto ai tipici cinque. Questa riduzione riflette le stesse misure di risparmio di spazio necessarie per inserire una batteria, un processore, componenti del display e altoparlanti all’interno di un telaio molto più sottile.

Per risparmiare ancora più spazio, corre voce che la “mela morsicata” stia dotando l’iPhone 17 Air di un’unica fotocamera posteriore. L’azienda dovrebbe anche rimuovere completamente lo slot fisico della scheda SIM, adottando il supporto solo per eSIM a livello globale, un cambiamento visto per la prima volta negli iPhone statunitensi con i lancio di iPhone 14.

Pubblicato il 2 mag 2025

Martina Oliva
Pubblicato il
2 mag 2025
