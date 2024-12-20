Le 10 canzoni più ascoltate in Italia, USA, UK, Spagna e nel mondo

Le festività di fine anno sono sempre più vicine. A cinque giorni dal Natale e a meno di due settimane dall’inizio del nuovo anno, oltre ai regali da mettere sotto l’albero e al menu per i vari cenoni in programma, è il momento di prendere le cuffie e cantare le proprie canzoni preferite.

Per l’occasione, la piattaforma streaming Apple Music regala fino a 3 mesi gratis per i nuovi abbonati. In alternativa si può riscattare 1 mese gratuito con la sottoscrizione di Apple One, l’abbonamento che include Apple Music e altri 4 servizi Apple in un unico pacchetto. Tutte le canzoni presenti di seguito sono disponibili nel catalogo con più di 100 milioni di brani del servizio musicale di Apple.

Ecco quindi le 10 canzoni più ascoltate in Italia, negli Stati Uniti, nel Regno Unito, in Spagna e nel mondo.

La top 10 delle canzoni più ascoltate su Apple Music in Italia, USA, UK, Spagna e nel mondo

Top 10: Globale

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey) APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars) Iuther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA) Die With A Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars) Birds of a Feather (Billie Eilish) tv off (Kendrick Lamar) That’s So True (Gracie Abrams) Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms) Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (Michael Bublé)

Top 10: Italia

Gli Sbandati Hanno Perso (Marracash) Lei (Marracash) È finita la pace (Marracash) Power Slap (Marracash) Vittima (Marracash) Ora che non ho più te (Cesare Cremonini) Detox / Rehab (Marracash) Crash (Marracash) Per due come noi (Olly, Angelina Mango, JVLI) Soli (Marracash)

Top 10: Stati Uniti

Iuther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA) All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey) tv off (Kendrick Lamar) squabble up (Kendrick Lamar) Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms) Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (Michael Bublé) Die With A Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars) Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Brenda Lee) Birds Of A Feather (Billie Eilish)

Top 10: Regno Unito

Last Christmas (Wham!) Merry Christmas Everyone (Shakin’ Stevens) Step into Christmas (Elton John) Fairytale of New York (The Pogues) Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson) All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey) One More Sleep (Leona Lewis) It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Andy Williams) That’s So True (Gracie Abrams) Merry Christmas (Ed Sheeran, Elton John)

Top 10: Spagna

capaz (Alleh, Yorghaki) Gran Via (Quevedo, Aitana) Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (Karol G) Qué Pasaria… (Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny) Khé? (Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos) Degenere (Myke Towers) IA (Clarent, Mora) Halo (Quevedo, La Pantera) Kassandra (Quevedo) Quevashacerhoy? (Omar Courtz, De La Rose