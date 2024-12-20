 Le 10 canzoni più ascoltate in Italia, USA, UK, Spagna e nel mondo
La top 10 di Italia, USA, UK, Spagna e mondo a cinque giorni da Natale: ecco tutte le canzoni più ascoltate.
La top 10 di Italia, USA, UK, Spagna e mondo a cinque giorni da Natale: ecco tutte le canzoni più ascoltate.

Le festività di fine anno sono sempre più vicine. A cinque giorni dal Natale e a meno di due settimane dall’inizio del nuovo anno, oltre ai regali da mettere sotto l’albero e al menu per i vari cenoni in programma, è il momento di prendere le cuffie e cantare le proprie canzoni preferite.

Ecco quindi le 10 canzoni più ascoltate in Italia, negli Stati Uniti, nel Regno Unito, in Spagna e nel mondo.

Top 10: Globale

  1. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
  2. APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
  3. Iuther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)
  4. Die With A Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)
  5. Birds of a Feather (Billie Eilish)
  6. tv off (Kendrick Lamar)
  7. That’s So True (Gracie Abrams)
  8. Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms)
  9. Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson)
  10. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (Michael Bublé)

Top 10: Italia

  1. Gli Sbandati Hanno Perso (Marracash)
  2. Lei (Marracash)
  3. È finita la pace (Marracash)
  4. Power Slap (Marracash)
  5. Vittima (Marracash)
  6. Ora che non ho più te (Cesare Cremonini)
  7. Detox / Rehab (Marracash)
  8. Crash (Marracash)
  9. Per due come noi (Olly, Angelina Mango, JVLI)
  10. Soli (Marracash)

Top 10: Stati Uniti

  1. Iuther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)
  2. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
  3. tv off (Kendrick Lamar)
  4. squabble up (Kendrick Lamar)
  5. Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms)
  6. Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson)
  7. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (Michael Bublé)
  8. Die With A Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)
  9. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Brenda Lee)
  10. Birds Of A Feather (Billie Eilish)

Top 10: Regno Unito

  1. Last Christmas (Wham!)
  2. Merry Christmas Everyone (Shakin’ Stevens)
  3. Step into Christmas (Elton John)
  4. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues)
  5. Underneath the Tree (Kelly Clarkson)
  6. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
  7. One More Sleep (Leona Lewis)
  8. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Andy Williams)
  9. That’s So True (Gracie Abrams)
  10. Merry Christmas (Ed Sheeran, Elton John)

Top 10: Spagna

  1. capaz (Alleh, Yorghaki)
  2. Gran Via (Quevedo, Aitana)
  3. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (Karol G)
  4. Qué Pasaria… (Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny)
  5. Khé? (Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos)
  6. Degenere (Myke Towers)
  7. IA (Clarent, Mora)
  8. Halo (Quevedo, La Pantera)
  9. Kassandra (Quevedo)
  10. Quevashacerhoy? (Omar Courtz, De La Rose

Pubblicato il 20 dic 2024

