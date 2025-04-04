Error establishing a database connection

 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: ecco quando verrà annunciato

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: ecco quando verrà annunciato

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: ecco quando verrà annunciato
Tecnologia Mobile
The Verge

Il Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, lo smartphone più atteso del colosso sudcoreano della nuova serie S, si appresta finalmente ed effettivamente a fare capolino sul mercato. Dopo le ultime indiscrezioni, in base a cui era stato possibile apprendere di uno slittamento del lancio, nelle scorse ore è stata comunicata, seppur non ancora in via ufficiale, quella che dovrebbe essere la data a partire da cui il dispositivo verrà ufficialmente annunciato, dopodiché potrà essere acquistato.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: in arrivo il 13 maggio

Andando maggiormente in dettaglio, lo smartphone dovrebbe essere lanciato il 13 maggio prossimo, dunque il ritardo rispetto alla data iniziale, ovvero il 15 aprile, sarebbe soltanto di un mese.

Il concreto motivo dello slittamento sarebbe da attribuire a causa della prematura scomparsa di JH Han, il vicepresidente di Samsung Electronics, deceduto all’età di 63 anni.

Lo smartphone verrà annunciato tramite una breve presentazione online, senza alcun evento Unpacked in presenza, cui seguirà un piano di commercializzazione che potrà variare a seconda del Paese di riferimento. Al momento, per l’Italia non sono ancora emerse indicazioni su quando il nuovo dispositivo sarà disponibile all’acquisto.

Da tenere presente che, sebbene non siano ancora noti tutti i dettagli della disponibilità, il Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge potrebbe costare circa 1.249 euro. Si tratta di un leggero aumento rispetto al Galaxy S25+ di dimensioni simili, che viene venduto al dettaglio a 1.149 euro. Resta da vedere quanto bene venderà il nuovo device super sottile di casa Samsung. Secondo quanto riferito, l’azienda sta progettando di produrre fino a 3 milioni di unità.

Fonte: SamMobile

Pubblicato il 4 apr 2025

iPad mini (A17 Pro) con Apple Intelligence: l'offerta che aspettavi

POCO C75 a 99€ è l'AFFARE SMARTPHONE di oggi su Amazon

iPhone 16 Pro scende per la prima volta SOTTO 1000 euro: eccolo

iPhone 17 Pro: zoom ottico ridotto, ma qualità migliorata

Martina Oliva
Pubblicato il
4 apr 2025
