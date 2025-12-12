The Game Awards 2025, dominio Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Non che ci fossero molti dubbi, le previsioni erano tutte dalla sua parte, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il miglior gioco dell’anno secondo la giuria dei The Game Awards 2025. L’opera del team francese Sandfall Interactive, che per molti ha saputo reinventare il genere J-RPG, ha fatto incetta di premi.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il gioco dell’anno

Osannato sia dal pubblico sia dalla critica, ha superato gli altri titoli AAA in nomination. La concorrenza non era semplice da affrontare, con produzioni del calibro di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong e Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 non si è aggiudicato solo il Game of The Year, ma anche altri riconoscimenti come Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best RPG, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (per Jennifer English) e Best Indie Game.

Gli altri premiati ai The Game Awards 2025

A raccogliere le briciole lasciate per strada dalla produzione di Sandfall Interactive sono stati Arc Raiders (Best Multiplayer Game), Wuthering Waves (Player’s Voice), The Midnight Walk (Best VR/AR Game), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Best Community Support), Mario Kart World (Best Sports/Racing Game), Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Best Sim/Strategy Game), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Best Action/Adventure Game), Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (Best Fighting Game), MoistCr1TiKaL (Content Creator of the Year), Battlefield 6 (Best Audio Design), No Man’s Sky (Best Ongoing Game), South of Midnight (Games for Impact), Hades II (Best Action Game), The Last of Us 2 (Best Adaptation), Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Best Mobile Game), Team Vitality (Best eSports Team), Chovy (Best eSports Athlete), Counter-Strike 2 (Best eSports Game) e Doom: The Dark Ages (Innovation in Accessibility).

Il 2026 ormai alle porte sarà l’anno di GTA 6, salvo ulteriori rinvii. Abbiamo già un candidato per la prossima edizione? Intanto, è già il più atteso, come dimostra l’assegnazione della statuetta Most Anticipated Game. Al momento il titolo sta facendo discutere per altre questioni.