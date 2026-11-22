Molti possessori di una Smart TV LG probabilmente non lo sanno, ma hanno a disposizione una lista di canali gratuiti davvero molto interessante, proprio come per i televisori Samsung. Basta solo collegarla a internet e compariranno tutti all’interno del suo ecosistema.
La lista canali gratuiti completa della tua Smart TV LG
Quindi eccoci con la lista completa dei canali gratuiti disponibili all’interno della tua Smart TV LG.
Canali LG
- 100 LG 1
- 101 LG 1: Film
- 102 LG 1: Spotlight
- 204 100% Natale – Rakuten TV
- 205 Sony One | Film divertenti
- 206 Sony One | Film d’azione
- 208 Gli immortali – Seagal vs Lundgreen
- 209 Cine Natale
- 210 Supercinema – San Valentino
- 211 Adrenaline Movies
- 212 Alberto Sordi & Co
- 213 Cine Aliens
- 214 Cinema Italiano
- 215 Cine Peplum
- 216 Grjngo – Film Western
- 217 Brividy Cinema
- 218 Wedo Movies
- 219 Pluto TV Western
- 220 Alta Tensione
- 221 Velvet
- 222 Grandi Nomi
- 223 Smile
- 224 Totò & Co
- 225 CineMadame
- 226 CG Grandi Film
- 228 Dark Matter TV Italy
- 229 Horror Club
- 230 Film Top – Rakuten TV
- 231 Azione – Rakuten TV
- 232 Commedia – Rakuten TV
- 233 Fantascienza – Rakuten TV
- 234 Film Asiatici – Rakuten TV
- 235 Romance – Rakuten TV
- 236 Dramma – Rakuten TV
- 240 Western Time
- 241 Crime Time
- 242 Duri a morire
- 243 Cine Paura
- 244 Cine Malizia
- 245 Cine Thriller
- 248 Nolly Africa
- 250 Pluto TV Film Azione
- 251 Pluto TV Cinema Italiano
- 252 Pluto TV Horror
- 253 Pluto TV Film Romantici
- 306 Sony One | Serie da Ridere
- 307 Sony One | Gli Imperdibili
- 308 Vita da Strega
- 310 Top Serie
- 312 Serie Crime – Rakuten TV
- 313 TRUE CRIME by Serieally
- 314 Guardia costiera
- 315 Squadra Speciale Lipsia
- 316 Hercules: The Legendary Journeys
- 317 Xena Warrior Princess
- 318 Quantum Leap
- 320 RISATE AL SUD
- 321 BBC Drama
- 323 Soap Latino
- 324 Soap Turco
- 325 Settimo Cielo
- 327 Cin Cin
- 329 Squadra Speciale Cobra 11
- 330 Mission Impossible
- 332 I soliti idioti
- 333 Flashpoint
- 334 Cherif
- 335 Love Boat
- 336 Le sorelle McLeod
- 337 Tandem
- 460 Top Gear
- 479 Brat TV
- 480 This Is Happening
- 484 WatchMojo
- 489 FailArmy
- 490 The Pet Collective
- 491 People Are Awesome
- 511 Storie Criminali
- 517 Forensic Files
- 525 Mayday Disastro Aereo
- 530 Hells Kitchen
- 534 Affare Fatto
- 561 SPEEDVISION
- 563 16 Anni e Incinta
- 564 Catfish
- 565 Il Banco dei Pugni
- 610 Per Caso Tv
- 615 Travelxp
- 616 JOURNY TV
- 620 Viaggi & Sapori
- 621 Gambero Rosso
- 623 Gusto TV
- 624 Food52
- 630 Class TV Moda
- 631 Beauty Channel
- 632 This Old House
- 635 FashionTV
- 660 I segreti delle star
- 664 wedo big stories
- 670 wildearth
- 671 Love the Planet
- 672 Nature Time
- 673 80 Anni – 2a Guerra Mondiale
- 674 BBC Earth
- 675 NatureVision
- 677 Space Live
- 678 WeatherSpy
- 679 Stingray Natureescape
- 700 FIFA+
- 704 Juventus Play
- 705 INTER 24/7
- 707 TOP BARCA
- 708 Man City 24/7
- 710 Tennis TV
- 715 Golf Television
- 720 MTRSPT1
- 721 Motoretro
- 722 AutoMoto
- 723 Rally TV
- 725 eClutch Access
- 726 eClutch Live1
- 727 eClutch Live2
- 730 FUEL TV
- 735 GLORY Kickboxing
- 736 PFL MMA
- 737 MMA TV
- 739 Pluto TV Sport
- 740 SportsGrid
- 742 Unbeaten
- 743 TRACE SPORT STARS
- 744 Triton Poker
- 745 World Billiards TV
- 746 Billiard TV
- 747 World Poker Tour
- 801 The Heirs
- 803 Fiery Priest
- 810 While You Were Sleeping
- 811 Lovers of the Red Sky
- 813 Where Stars Land
- 814 Graceful Family
- 844 TAYO+
- 905 ducktv
- 907 Teletubbies
- 911 Baby Einstein
- 920 H2O & Friends
- 924 iCarly
- 925 Pluto TV Teen Club
- 928 Bernard L’Orso
- 930 Video Game Heroes
- 934 Pluto TV Cartoni Animati
- 935 SpongeBob
- 936 Mr.Bean
- 937 Sonic The Hedgehog
- 939 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- 940 Yu-Gi-Oh
- 942 Inuyasha
- 945 Free Riding
- 946 Loupe Art
- 947 Stingray Cityscapes
- 948 Stingray Cozy Cafe
- 949 Stingray Stargaze
- 953 Stingray Total Hits Italy
- 954 Stingray Italo Disco
- 955 Stingray Hit List
- 956 Stingray Greatest Hits
- 957 Stingray Remember the 80s
- 958 Stingray Classic Rock
- 959 Stingray Pop Adult
- 960 Stingray Hip Hop
- 961 Stingray Karaoke
- 962 Stingray Soul Storm
- 963 Stingray Hot Country
- 964 Qello Concerts by Stingray
- 965 Stingray Exitos del Momento
- 970 TraceLatina
- 971 Trace Urban
- 972 TRACE BRAZUCA
- 975 Qwest TV
- 976 Metal Rocks
- 977 SBS Inkigayo
- 978 that’s ROCK
- 979 that’s 70s
- 980 that’s 80s
- 981 that’s 90s00s
- 982 Breaking Sports News
- 983 Breaking News
- 984 Africanews
- 985 YTN
- 986 Bloomberg Originals
- 987 Bloomberg TV+
- 988 CNBC
- 989 NBC News NOW
- 990 CNN Headlines International
- 991 DW
- 992 Sky News International Americas
- 993 NewsWorld
- 994 3BMeteo Channel
- 995 Il Sole 24 Ore TV
- 996 Euronews IN DIRETTA
- 997 Class CNBC
- 998 Urania News
- 999 LG 1 +1
Pubblicato il 22 nov 2026
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