Molti possessori di una Smart TV LG probabilmente non lo sanno, ma hanno a disposizione una lista di canali gratuiti davvero molto interessante, proprio come per i televisori Samsung. Basta solo collegarla a internet e compariranno tutti all’interno del suo ecosistema.

La lista canali gratuiti completa della tua Smart TV LG

Quindi eccoci con la lista completa dei canali gratuiti disponibili all’interno della tua Smart TV LG.

Canali LG