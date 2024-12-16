Apple annuncia le app e i giochi più scaricati nel 2024

Apple ha svelato le app e i giochi più scaricati del 2024 su iPhone, iPad e Apple Arcade. Gli utenti di oltre 30 paesi troveranno le classifiche di fine anno nella scheda Oggi di App Store. Ovviamente sono diverse per ogni paese e riguardano app e giochi gratuiti e a pagamento per smartphone e tablet, oltre ai giochi di Apple Arcade.
Classifiche app e giochi in Italia
L’azienda di Cupertino sottolinea che App Store è il luogo migliore e più sicuro per trovare e scaricare app e giochi, grazie all’integrazione di strumenti e tecnologie leader del settore, ai consigli della redazione e ai team di verifica delle app. Da alcuni mesi è possibile scaricare app da store di terze parti in Europa su iOS e iPadOS, grazie al Digital Markets Act.
Classifiche iPhone
App gratis
- Threads
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- ChatGPT
- Google Chrome
- SHEIN – Shopping Online
- TikTok
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Google Maps
- Gmail
App a pagamento
- e-Connect
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
- NightCap Camera
- Veicolo+: info targa (no ads)
- Blitzer.de PRO
- PeakFinder
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- GSE SMART IPTV PRO
- Shadowrocket
- Metronet
Giochi gratis
- Brawl Stars
- Squad Busters
- Block Blast
- Last War:Survival
- QSWatermelon: Monkey Land
- Roblox
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Royal Match
- Subway Surfers
- Offline Games – No Wifi Games
Giochi a pagamento
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Plague Inc.
- Pou
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Geometry Dash
- Earn to Die 2
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Red’s First Flight
- Purple Place – Classic Games
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
Classifiche iPad
App gratis
- ChatGPT
- Goodnotes 6
- Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor
- Amazon Prime Video
- Calculator for iPad +
- AIBooster – Web Tools
- Google Meet
- Notes+ : Note-taking App
- RaiPlay
- Disney+
App a pagamento
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Nomad Sculpt
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2025
- forScore
- iReal Pro
- GSE SMART IPTV PRO
- ToonSquid
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Notes Writer Pro 2024
Giochi gratis
- Brawl Stars
- Squad Busters
- Roblox
- 2 Player Games : the Challenge
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza
- Happy Color by Numbers Game
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- My Perfect Hotel
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Offline Games – No Wifi Games
Giochi a pagamento
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Geometry Dash
- Pou
- Papers, Please
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stardew Valley
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Purple Place – Classic Games
Apple Arcade
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Snake.io+
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Getting Over It+
- Sonic Dream Team
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Turmoil+