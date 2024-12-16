 Apple annuncia le app e i giochi più scaricati nel 2024
Apple ha comunicato le classifiche di app e giochi più scaricati in Italia da App Store nel 2024, insieme ai giochi più popolari su Apple Arcade.
Apple ha comunicato le classifiche di app e giochi più scaricati in Italia da App Store nel 2024, insieme ai giochi più popolari su Apple Arcade.
Apple

Apple ha svelato le app e i giochi più scaricati del 2024 su iPhone, iPad e Apple Arcade. Gli utenti di oltre 30 paesi troveranno le classifiche di fine anno nella scheda Oggi di App Store. Ovviamente sono diverse per ogni paese e riguardano app e giochi gratuiti e a pagamento per smartphone e tablet, oltre ai giochi di Apple Arcade.

Classifiche app e giochi in Italia

L’azienda di Cupertino sottolinea che App Store è il luogo migliore e più sicuro per trovare e scaricare app e giochi, grazie all’integrazione di strumenti e tecnologie leader del settore, ai consigli della redazione e ai team di verifica delle app. Da alcuni mesi è possibile scaricare app da store di terze parti in Europa su iOS e iPadOS, grazie al Digital Markets Act.

Classifiche iPhone

App gratis

  1. Threads
  2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
  3. ChatGPT
  4. Google Chrome
  5. SHEIN – Shopping Online
  6. Google
  7. TikTok
  8. WhatsApp Messenger
  9. Google Maps
  10. Gmail

App a pagamento

  1. e-Connect
  2. Threema. The Secure Messenger
  3. NightCap Camera
  4. Veicolo+: info targa (no ads)
  5. Blitzer.de PRO
  6. PeakFinder
  7. Forest: Focus for Productivity
  8. GSE SMART IPTV PRO
  9. Shadowrocket
  10. Metronet

Giochi gratis

  1. Brawl Stars
  2. Squad Busters
  3. Block Blast
  4. Last War:Survival
  5. QSWatermelon: Monkey Land
  6. Roblox
  7. MONOPOLY GO!
  8. Royal Match
  9. Subway Surfers
  10. Offline Games – No Wifi Games

Giochi a pagamento

  1. Minecraft: Play with Friends
  2. Plague Inc.
  3. Pou
  4. MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. Earn to Die 2
  7. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  8. Red’s First Flight
  9. Purple Place – Classic Games
  10. Five Nights at Freddy’s

 

Classifiche iPad

App gratis

  1. ChatGPT
  2. Goodnotes 6
  3. Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor
  4. Amazon Prime Video
  5. Calculator for iPad +
  6. AIBooster – Web Tools
  7. Google Meet
  8. Notes+ : Note-taking App
  9. RaiPlay
  10. Disney+

App a pagamento

  1. Procreate
  2. Procreate Dreams
  3. Nomad Sculpt
  4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2025
  5. forScore
  6. iReal Pro
  7. GSE SMART IPTV PRO
  8. ToonSquid
  9. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  10. Notes Writer Pro 2024

Giochi gratis

  1. Brawl Stars
  2. Squad Busters
  3. Roblox
  4. 2 Player Games : the Challenge
  5. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
  6. Happy Color by Numbers Game
  7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  8. My Perfect Hotel
  9. MONOPOLY GO!
  10. Offline Games – No Wifi Games

Giochi a pagamento

  1. Minecraft: Play with Friends
  2. Plague Inc.
  3. MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  4. Geometry Dash
  5. Pou
  6. Papers, Please
  7. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  10. Purple Place – Classic Games

 

Apple Arcade

  1. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
  2. Football Manager 2024 Touch
  3. NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
  4. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  5. Snake.io+
  6. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  7. Getting Over It+
  8. Sonic Dream Team
  9. Fruit Ninja Classic+
  10. Turmoil+

Pubblicato il 16 dic 2024

Luca Colantuoni
16 dic 2024
