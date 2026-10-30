 Binance sotto attacco: fermati tutti i prelievi
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Binance sotto attacco: stop al trading

Dopo l'incidente, Binance lavora con partner blockchain e autorità per cercare di recuperare gli asset: cosa sappiamo su quanto accaduto.
Binance sotto attacco: stop al trading
Sicurezza Fintech Criptovalute
Dopo l'incidente, Binance lavora con partner blockchain e autorità per cercare di recuperare gli asset: cosa sappiamo su quanto accaduto.
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6,3 miliardi di dollari. Stando alle prime informazioni ufficiali, sarebbe questa l’entità del bottino sottratto a Binance, attraverso un attacco reso noto nella notte italiana. L’exchange di criptovalute più grande al mondo ha deciso di bloccare tutte le operazioni di trading come misura di sicurezza.

Cosa sappiamo sull’incidente a Binance

Sono stati sospesi i depositi e i prelievi. In altre parole, chi gestisce i propri asset attraverso la piattaforma al momento non può disporne. La violazione sarebbe stata perpetrata passando dal computer di un ingegnere. La società afferma di essersi messa subito al lavoro con partner e autorità per cercare di congelare i fondi interessati, riuscendo già a farlo per circa 3 miliardi.

Binance garantisce che, per le criptovalute che eventualmente non potranno essere recuperate, farà affidamento al fondo SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) e a quelli propri in modo da far sì che nessun utente registri perdite.

Un post successivo annuncia l’intenzione di riprendere la piena operatività entro 48 ore. Le indagini interne sono ancora in corso, per stabilire l’esatta dinamica dell’attacco.

Anche nell’eventualità che l’exchange possa riprendere a operare in tempi brevi, assicurando l’integrità dei conti gestiti, dovrebbe fare i conti con un danno d’immagine non indifferente. Ricordiamo che la piattaforma è già finita di recente nel mirino dell’Europa per questioni legate alla conformità al regolamento MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) e invischiata in uno scontro con la stampa per un articolo relativo al presunto trasferimento di fondi verso terroristi iraniani. In passato ha dovuto fare i conti anche con le accuse di violazione delle norme antiriciclaggio e il suo fondatore CZ è stato arrestato, reo confesso, per poi ricevere la grazia da Donald Trump.

Nelle stesse ore, anche Polymarket si è fermato temporaneamente per un incidente di sicurezza. I due eventi non risultano comunque correlati.

Fonte: Financial Times

Pubblicato il 30 ott 2026

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