Binance sotto attacco: stop al trading

6,3 miliardi di dollari. Stando alle prime informazioni ufficiali, sarebbe questa l’entità del bottino sottratto a Binance, attraverso un attacco reso noto nella notte italiana. L’exchange di criptovalute più grande al mondo ha deciso di bloccare tutte le operazioni di trading come misura di sicurezza.

Sono stati sospesi i depositi e i prelievi. In altre parole, chi gestisce i propri asset attraverso la piattaforma al momento non può disporne. La violazione sarebbe stata perpetrata passando dal computer di un ingegnere. La società afferma di essersi messa subito al lavoro con partner e autorità per cercare di congelare i fondi interessati, riuscendo già a farlo per circa 3 miliardi.

Binance garantisce che, per le criptovalute che eventualmente non potranno essere recuperate, farà affidamento al fondo SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) e a quelli propri in modo da far sì che nessun utente registri perdite.

Binance’s initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified.

The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far.

Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete.

As an immediate precaution, Binance has:

– temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed;

– revoked the affected address authorisation;

– engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds.

Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice.

Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. Please feel free to contact Binance Customer Support if you have any further questions.

https://t.co/ywB2mKFy0p

— Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026